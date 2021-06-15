U.S. Households With 4 Streaming Services Doubled in the Last Year | Chart

by | June 15, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“The wallets don’t seem to be hurting that much, and people are still adding [new services] on,” Steve Nason, a research director with Parks Associates, says

Juggling more streaming services than ever before? You’re not the only one.

New data shared by research firm Parks Associates shows Americans are increasingly willing to stack subscription services like Netflix, Disney+ and even live TV streaming services like YouTube TV. Parks Associates recently surveyed 10,000 Americans with access to broadband or high-speed internet and had one key takeaway: 46% of U.S. households now pay for four or more streaming services, which is up from 22% just a year ago. In other words, the number of Americans with four or more services has more than doubled in the last year.

Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

