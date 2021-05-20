How Streaming Crashed the Upfronts

by | May 20, 2021 @ 2:42 PM

“Digital is no longer a nice to have, it’s a must-have,” ViacomCBS ad sales chief Jo Ann Ross told TheWrap

After years of being the enemy, streaming is now seen as a panacea for legacy media. That was never more clear than during the week-long TV love-fest known as the Upfronts. It’s a streaming world, broadcast TV is just living in it.

Over the last year of pandemic-accelerated changes in the industry, there has been an explosion of streaming services, many owned by the same companies that run NBC, ABC, CBS and some of big cable networks that have taken the virtual stage this week.

Become a member to read more.
Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

csi vegas wonder years big leap

Here’s Your First Look at All the New Scripted Broadcast TV Shows in 2021-22 – So Far (Photos)
Fall TV schedule 2021

Here’s the Complete Fall 2021 TV Schedule for ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox

‘Masked Singer’ Spouse Shocker Boosts Ratings

Why Broadcast TV Is Betting Big on Franchises Like ‘NCIS,’ ‘Law & Order’ and ‘CSI’
The Conners

‘The Conners’ EPs on the ‘Civil War’ in the Writers Room Over Darlene and Ben’s Future

Ratings: ‘The Resident’ and ‘Big Sky’ Lead Night of 6 Season Finales

Behind Jeff Bezos’ Failed Plan to Create Amazon’s Own ‘Game of Thrones’ | Video
F9 China

Will ‘F9’ Become the First Hollywood Film to Top $200 Million at China’s Box Office in 2 Years?
Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Rebrands Home Network ABC ‘Disney Minus’ in Upfront Monologue
fall tv

2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

Ratings: CBS Ties for 2nd With ‘The Neighborhood,’ ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ and ‘Bull’ Season Finales