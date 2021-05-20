We've Got Hollywood Covered
Here’s the Complete Fall 2021 TV Schedule for ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox

There’s a lot of Dick Wolf

Reid Nakamura | May 20, 2021 @ 1:50 PM
The broadcast networks are looking forward to a normal TV season this fall after a year upended by COVID delays and production shutdowns.

Four of the five major networks have released their full schedules, going light on new comedies and heavy on Dick Wolf. The super-producer will occupy nine full hours of programming across multiple networks every week as the “FBI,” “Law & Order” and “One Chicago” franchises continue to expand.

New shows hitting the air this fall include ABC’s “Wonder Years” reboot, the high-concept drama “La Brea” at NBC, the Fox singing competition “Alter Ego” and new CBS spinoffs “FBI: International,” “CSI: Vegas” and “NCIS: Hawaii.”

Below you’ll find the fall 2020 schedule broken down by network. New shows are listed in all caps and bolded. ABC, NBC, Fox and CBS have also laid out some plans for midseason, which you can find here for ABC, here for NBC, here for Fox and here for CBS. (The CW has yet to release its full fall schedule — check back for updates.)

NBC

MONDAY
8-10 p.m. — The Voice
10-11 p.m. — ORDINARY JOE

TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. — The Voice
9-10 p.m. — LA BREA
10-11 p.m. — New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. — Chicago Med
9-10 p.m. — Chicago Fire
10-11 p.m. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY
8–9 p.m. — LAW & ORDER: FOR THE DEFENSE
9-10 p.m. — Law & Order: SVU
10-11 p.m. — Law & Order: Organized Crime

FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. — The Blacklist
9-11 p.m. — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY
8-9 p.m. — Drama Encores
9-10 p.m. — Dateline Saturday Night Mystery
10-11 p.m. — Saturday Night Live (encores)

SUNDAY
7-8:20 p.m. — Football Night in America
8:20-11 p.m. — NBC Sunday Night Football

Fox

MONDAY
8-9 p.m. — 9-1-1
9-10 p.m. — THE BIG LEAP

TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. — The Resident
9-10 p.m. — OUR KIND OF PEOPLE

WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. — The Masked Singer
9-10 p.m. — ALTER EGO

THURSDAY
8 p.m. — Thursday Night Football on Fox

FRIDAY
8-10 p.m. — WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown

SATURDAY
7-10:30 p.m. — Fox Sports Saturday

SUNDAY
7-7:30 p.m. — NFL on Fox
7:3-8 p.m. — The OT/Fox encores
8-8:30 p.m. — The Simpsons
8:30-9 p.m. — The Great North
9-9:30 p.m. — Bob’s Burgers
9:30-10 p.m. — Family Guy

CBS

MONDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — The Neighborhood
8-9 p.m. — Bob Hearts Abishola
9-10 p.m. — NCIS
10-11 p.m. — NCIS: HAWAII

TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. — FBI
9-10 p.m. — FBI: INTERNATIONAL
10-11 p.m. — FBI: Most Wanted

WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. — Survivor
9-10 p.m. — Tough as Nails
10-11 p.m. — CSI: VEGAS

THURSDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — Young Sheldon
8:30-9 p.m. — United States of Al
9-9:30 p.m. — GHOSTS
9:30-10 p.m. — B Positive
10-11 p.m. — Bull

FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. — S.W.A.T.
9-10 p.m. — Magnum P.I.
10-11 p.m. — Blue Bloods

SATURDAY
8-9 p.m. — Crimetime Saturday
9-10 p.m. — Crimetime Saturday
10-11 p.m. — 48 Hours

SUNDAY
7-8 p.m. — 60 Minutes
8-9 p.m. — The Equalizer
9-10 p.m. — NCIS: Los Angeles
10-11 p.m. — SEAL Team

ABC

MONDAY
8-10 p.m.  — Dancing with the Stars
10-11 p.m. — The Good Doctor

TUESDAY
8-10 p.m. — The Bachelorette
10-11 p.m. — QUEENS

WEDNESDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — The Goldbergs
8:30-9 p.m. — THE WONDER YEARS
9-9:30 p.m. — The Conners
9:30-10 p.m. — Home Economics
10-11 p.m. — A Million Little Things

THURSDAY
8-9 p.m. — Station 19
9-10 p.m. — Grey’s Anatomy
10-11 p.m. — Big Sky

FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. — Shark Tank
9-11 p.m. — 20/20

SATURDAY
8 p.m. — Saturday Night Football

SUNDAY
7-8 p.m. — America’s Funniest Home Videos
8-9 p.m. — Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
9-10 p.m. — Supermarket Sweep
10-11 p.m. — The Rookie