Here’s the Complete Fall 2021 TV Schedule for ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox

The broadcast networks are looking forward to a normal TV season this fall after a year upended by COVID delays and production shutdowns.
Four of the five major networks have released their full schedules, going light on new comedies and heavy on Dick Wolf. The super-producer will occupy nine full hours of programming across multiple networks every week as the “FBI,” “Law & Order” and “One Chicago” franchises continue to expand.
New shows hitting the air this fall include ABC’s “Wonder Years” reboot, the high-concept drama “La Brea” at NBC, the Fox singing competition “Alter Ego” and new CBS spinoffs “FBI: International,” “CSI: Vegas” and “NCIS: Hawaii.”
Below you’ll find the fall 2020 schedule broken down by network. New shows are listed in all caps and bolded. ABC, NBC, Fox and CBS have also laid out some plans for midseason, which you can find here for ABC, here for NBC, here for Fox and here for CBS. (The CW has yet to release its full fall schedule — check back for updates.)
NBC
MONDAY
8-10 p.m. — The Voice
10-11 p.m. — ORDINARY JOE
TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. — The Voice
9-10 p.m. — LA BREA
10-11 p.m. — New Amsterdam
WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. — Chicago Med
9-10 p.m. — Chicago Fire
10-11 p.m. — Chicago P.D.
THURSDAY
8–9 p.m. — LAW & ORDER: FOR THE DEFENSE
9-10 p.m. — Law & Order: SVU
10-11 p.m. — Law & Order: Organized Crime
FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. — The Blacklist
9-11 p.m. — Dateline NBC
SATURDAY
8-9 p.m. — Drama Encores
9-10 p.m. — Dateline Saturday Night Mystery
10-11 p.m. — Saturday Night Live (encores)
SUNDAY
7-8:20 p.m. — Football Night in America
8:20-11 p.m. — NBC Sunday Night Football
Fox
MONDAY
8-9 p.m. — 9-1-1
9-10 p.m. — THE BIG LEAP
TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. — The Resident
9-10 p.m. — OUR KIND OF PEOPLE
WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. — The Masked Singer
9-10 p.m. — ALTER EGO
THURSDAY
8 p.m. — Thursday Night Football on Fox
FRIDAY
8-10 p.m. — WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown
SATURDAY
7-10:30 p.m. — Fox Sports Saturday
SUNDAY
7-7:30 p.m. — NFL on Fox
7:3-8 p.m. — The OT/Fox encores
8-8:30 p.m. — The Simpsons
8:30-9 p.m. — The Great North
9-9:30 p.m. — Bob’s Burgers
9:30-10 p.m. — Family Guy
CBS
MONDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — The Neighborhood
8-9 p.m. — Bob Hearts Abishola
9-10 p.m. — NCIS
10-11 p.m. — NCIS: HAWAII
TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. — FBI
9-10 p.m. — FBI: INTERNATIONAL
10-11 p.m. — FBI: Most Wanted
WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. — Survivor
9-10 p.m. — Tough as Nails
10-11 p.m. — CSI: VEGAS
THURSDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — Young Sheldon
8:30-9 p.m. — United States of Al
9-9:30 p.m. — GHOSTS
9:30-10 p.m. — B Positive
10-11 p.m. — Bull
FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. — S.W.A.T.
9-10 p.m. — Magnum P.I.
10-11 p.m. — Blue Bloods
SATURDAY
8-9 p.m. — Crimetime Saturday
9-10 p.m. — Crimetime Saturday
10-11 p.m. — 48 Hours
SUNDAY
7-8 p.m. — 60 Minutes
8-9 p.m. — The Equalizer
9-10 p.m. — NCIS: Los Angeles
10-11 p.m. — SEAL Team
ABC
MONDAY
8-10 p.m. — Dancing with the Stars
10-11 p.m. — The Good Doctor
TUESDAY
8-10 p.m. — The Bachelorette
10-11 p.m. — QUEENS
WEDNESDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — The Goldbergs
8:30-9 p.m. — THE WONDER YEARS
9-9:30 p.m. — The Conners
9:30-10 p.m. — Home Economics
10-11 p.m. — A Million Little Things
THURSDAY
8-9 p.m. — Station 19
9-10 p.m. — Grey’s Anatomy
10-11 p.m. — Big Sky
FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. — Shark Tank
9-11 p.m. — 20/20
SATURDAY
8 p.m. — Saturday Night Football
SUNDAY
7-8 p.m. — America’s Funniest Home Videos
8-9 p.m. — Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
9-10 p.m. — Supermarket Sweep
10-11 p.m. — The Rookie