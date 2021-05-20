Here’s the Complete Fall 2021 TV Schedule for ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox

The broadcast networks are looking forward to a normal TV season this fall after a year upended by COVID delays and production shutdowns.

Four of the five major networks have released their full schedules, going light on new comedies and heavy on Dick Wolf. The super-producer will occupy nine full hours of programming across multiple networks every week as the “FBI,” “Law & Order” and “One Chicago” franchises continue to expand.

New shows hitting the air this fall include ABC’s “Wonder Years” reboot, the high-concept drama “La Brea” at NBC, the Fox singing competition “Alter Ego” and new CBS spinoffs “FBI: International,” “CSI: Vegas” and “NCIS: Hawaii.”

Below you’ll find the fall 2020 schedule broken down by network. New shows are listed in all caps and bolded. ABC, NBC, Fox and CBS have also laid out some plans for midseason, which you can find here for ABC, here for NBC, here for Fox and here for CBS. (The CW has yet to release its full fall schedule — check back for updates.)

NBC

MONDAY

8-10 p.m. — The Voice

10-11 p.m. — ORDINARY JOE

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. — The Voice

9-10 p.m. — LA BREA

10-11 p.m. — New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. — Chicago Med

9-10 p.m. — Chicago Fire

10-11 p.m. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8–9 p.m. — LAW & ORDER: FOR THE DEFENSE

9-10 p.m. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 p.m. — Law & Order: Organized Crime

FRIDAY

8-9 p.m. — The Blacklist

9-11 p.m. — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-9 p.m. — Drama Encores

9-10 p.m. — Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10-11 p.m. — Saturday Night Live (encores)

SUNDAY

7-8:20 p.m. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 p.m. — NBC Sunday Night Football

Fox

MONDAY

8-9 p.m. — 9-1-1

9-10 p.m. — THE BIG LEAP

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. — The Resident

9-10 p.m. — OUR KIND OF PEOPLE

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. — The Masked Singer

9-10 p.m. — ALTER EGO

THURSDAY

8 p.m. — Thursday Night Football on Fox

FRIDAY

8-10 p.m. — WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown

SATURDAY

7-10:30 p.m. — Fox Sports Saturday

SUNDAY

7-7:30 p.m. — NFL on Fox

7:3-8 p.m. — The OT/Fox encores

8-8:30 p.m. — The Simpsons

8:30-9 p.m. — The Great North

9-9:30 p.m. — Bob’s Burgers

9:30-10 p.m. — Family Guy

CBS

MONDAY

8-8:30 p.m. — The Neighborhood

8-9 p.m. — Bob Hearts Abishola

9-10 p.m. — NCIS

10-11 p.m. — NCIS: HAWAII

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. — FBI

9-10 p.m. — FBI: INTERNATIONAL

10-11 p.m. — FBI: Most Wanted

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. — Survivor

9-10 p.m. — Tough as Nails

10-11 p.m. — CSI: VEGAS

THURSDAY

8-8:30 p.m. — Young Sheldon

8:30-9 p.m. — United States of Al

9-9:30 p.m. — GHOSTS

9:30-10 p.m. — B Positive

10-11 p.m. — Bull

FRIDAY

8-9 p.m. — S.W.A.T.

9-10 p.m. — Magnum P.I.

10-11 p.m. — Blue Bloods

SATURDAY

8-9 p.m. — Crimetime Saturday

9-10 p.m. — Crimetime Saturday

10-11 p.m. — 48 Hours

SUNDAY

7-8 p.m. — 60 Minutes

8-9 p.m. — The Equalizer

9-10 p.m. — NCIS: Los Angeles

10-11 p.m. — SEAL Team

ABC

MONDAY

8-10 p.m. — Dancing with the Stars

10-11 p.m. — The Good Doctor

TUESDAY

8-10 p.m. — The Bachelorette

10-11 p.m. — QUEENS

WEDNESDAY

8-8:30 p.m. — The Goldbergs

8:30-9 p.m. — THE WONDER YEARS

9-9:30 p.m. — The Conners

9:30-10 p.m. — Home Economics

10-11 p.m. — A Million Little Things

THURSDAY

8-9 p.m. — Station 19

9-10 p.m. — Grey’s Anatomy

10-11 p.m. — Big Sky

FRIDAY

8-9 p.m. — Shark Tank

9-11 p.m. — 20/20

SATURDAY

8 p.m. — Saturday Night Football

SUNDAY

7-8 p.m. — America’s Funniest Home Videos

8-9 p.m. — Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

9-10 p.m. — Supermarket Sweep

10-11 p.m. — The Rookie