Udo Kier, German Character Actor and Frequent Lars von Trier Collaborator, Dies at 81

Udo Kier, a German character actor best known for striking and unexpected performances in projects from Lars Von Trier, Gus Van Sant, Andy Warhol and many others, died Sunday. He was 81 years old.

Kier is beloved for a decades-spanning career of over 250 acting credits. He most recently appears in Kleber Mendonça Filho “The Secret Agent,” Brazil’s official Oscar contender for the Best International Feature Film category. Aside from “The Idiots,” “The Boss of It All,” “Antichrist” and “The House That Jack Built,” he appeared in every film by frequent collaborator Lars Var Trier since 1987’s “Epidemic” — among them “Breaking the Waves,” “Dancer in the Dark,” “Dogville,” “Melancholia” and “Nymphomaniac.”

Kier’s former manager of 15 years Joe Roe also shared the news on social media, remembering the actor as “an incredible force and energy.” He was a longtime resident of Palm Springs known for striking up conversations with passersby and even invite new friends to his home to discuss art and film. He was partners with artist Delbert McBride.

After years working in European film following breakout starring turns in director Paul Morrissey and producer Warhol’s “Flesh for Frankenstein” in 1973 and’s “Blood for Dracula” in 1974, Kier was introduced to American audiences by way of Van Sant, whom he met at the Berlin Film Festival. He went on to appear in 1991’s “My Own Private Idaho” alongside stars River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves.

Kier’s work over the years also spanned video games, including the “Command & Conquer” and “Call of Duty” franchises, and music videos for A-list acts like Gwen Stefani, The Goo Goo Dolls and a pair of outings with Madonna.

Posthumously, the actor is anticipated to appear in a number of projects, including the video game “OD.”

Variety first reported the news.