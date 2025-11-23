Kevin Spacey denied reports he’s homeless, and blamed The Telegraph for crafting a “knowingly misleading headline” that implied so Sunday. In a video shared on X, the actor explained, “I feel it would be disingenuous of me to allow you to believe that I am indeed homeless in the colloquial sense.”

“I don’t usually make it my business to correct the media. If I did, I wouldn’t have time for much else,” Spacey began. “But in light of the recent articles claiming I am homeless, I feel the need to respond. Not to the press, but to the thousands of people who have reached out over the past few days, offering me a place to stay, or have just asked if I’m okay. And to all of you, let me first say that I am truly touched by your generosity, full stop.”

“But I feel it would be disingenuous of me to allow you to believe that I am indeed homeless in the colloquial sense. In my conversation with Mick Brown, the wonderful journalist who wrote the story that was in The Telegraph where this rumor first began, I said I was basically living in hotels and Airbnbs and going where the work is, just as I did when I first started out in this business,” he continued.

“I’ve been working nearly nonstop this entire year, and for that I have so much to be grateful for. And there are many people, as we all know, who are indeed actually living on the streets or in their cars, or in terrible financial situations, and my heart goes out to them,” Spacey added.

“But it is clear from the article itself that I am not one of them, nor was I attempting to say that I was. Which is why it was a shame that the telegraph chose to undermine the work of their own journalist by selling him out with a knowingly misleading headline for the sake of clicks. But I will now let you go back to your lives. Thank you for just paying attention for a few minutes and for indulging me and for all the kindness that you’ve shown me.”

Concern for Spacey grew after the two-time Oscar winner said in an interview with The Telegraph Wednesday, “I’m going where the work is. I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain. The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical. I’ve had very little coming in and everything going out.”

The actor didn’t completely rule out the possibility his career will bounce back. “My feeling is if Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino call [my manager, Evan Lowenstein] tomorrow, it will be over,” he said. “I will be incredibly honored and delighted when that level of talent picks up the phone.”

“And I believe it’s going to happen,” Spacey insisted.

Spacey’s career took a nosedive in 2017 after Anthony Rapp accused him of making sexual advances toward him when he was 14. Spacey was found not liable in a 2022 court case and was again acquitted of sexually assaulting four men in the U.K. in 2023.