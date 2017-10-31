UK Police Widen Harvey Weinstein Investigation: 11 Sexual Assault Claims

British police have widened their investigation of disgraced American movie mogul Harvey Weinstein to include sexual assault allegations by seven different women, according to U.K. media reports.

According to the Guardian, authorities at Scotland Yard have been investigating incidents that took place between the late 1980s and 2015, all of which were reported to the police between October 12 and October 28. The investigation has been codenamed Operation Kaguyak.

Two of the seven accusers have said they were assaulted on three separate occasions by Weinstein, which brings the total number of alleged crimes to 11.

Two of the alleged incidents took place outside the U.K., and officers with Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command have forwarded details to the appropriate authorities from those countries, the Evening Standard reported.

No arrests have been made either in the U.K. or elsewhere; police in Los Angeles and New York City have also been investigating claims of sexual misconduct by Weinstein, who was fired from The Weinstein Company that he co-founded in 2005 with his brother, Bob.

Reps for Harvey Weinstein have not responded to a request for comment, but the producer has previously denied engaging in nonconsensual sex.