UK Police Widen Harvey Weinstein Investigation: 11 Sexual Assault Claims

Scotland Yard’s Operation Kaguyak is exploring allegations dating from the late 1980s to 2015

| October 31, 2017 @ 6:51 AM
Harvey Weinstein

Getty Images

British police have widened their investigation of disgraced American movie mogul Harvey Weinstein to include sexual assault allegations by seven different women, according to U.K. media reports.

According to the Guardian, authorities at Scotland Yard have been investigating incidents that took place between the late 1980s and 2015, all of which were reported to the police between October 12 and October 28. The investigation has been codenamed Operation Kaguyak.

Two of the seven accusers have said they were assaulted on three separate occasions by Weinstein, which brings the total number of alleged crimes to 11.

Also Read: Producers Guild of America Bans Harvey Weinstein for Life

Two of the alleged incidents took place outside the U.K., and officers with Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command have forwarded details to the appropriate authorities from those countries, the Evening Standard reported.

No arrests have been made either in the U.K. or elsewhere; police in Los Angeles and New York City have also been investigating claims of sexual misconduct by Weinstein, who was fired from The Weinstein Company that he co-founded in 2005 with his brother, Bob.

Reps for Harvey Weinstein have not responded to a request for comment, but the producer has previously denied engaging in nonconsensual sex.

65 Stars Who Have Condemned Harvey Weinstein (Photos)

  • Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Ashley Judd Getty Images
  • Gwyneth Paltrow Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Angelina Jolie shoot like a girl Getty Images
  • Rose McGowan Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • asia argento Getty Images
  • Rosanna Arquette Getty Images
  • Mira Sorvino Getty Images
  • cara delevingne Getty Images
  • kate beckinsale relativity amazon the only living boy in new york Getty Images
  • Lea Seydoux Getty Images
  • George Clooney Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • The Current War Toronto International Film Festival
  • Leonardo DiCaprio Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • reader kate winslet The Weinstein Company
  • Glenn Close Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Meryl Streep Oscars Getty Images
  • Charlize Theron Getty Images
  • Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett in Carol The Weinstein Company
  • Jennifer Lawrence Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Nicole Kidman Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Mark Ruffalo Getty Images
  • "Misery Loves Comedy" star Kevin Smith, photographed by Patrick Fraser at TheWrap's Kia photobooth during the 2015 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 23, 2015. Kevin Smith Patrick Fraser/TheWrap
  • Jane Fonda Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Judi Dench Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Minnie Driver at the Return to Zero premiere Getty Images
  • Lena Dunham at Power Women Breakfast Getty Images
  • Jessica Chastain Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Matt Damon Getty Images
  • Ben Affleck Getty Images
  • Penelope Cruz Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Heather Graham Getty Images
  • Jamie Lee Curtis Getty Images
  • iliza shlesinger Getty Images
  • Julianne Moore Getty Images
  • Emma Thompson Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Ryan Coogler Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • John Madden Getty Images
  • Tamron Hall Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Alyssa Milano Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • chris hemsworth star trek Getty Images
  • Viola Davis Oscar Getty Images
  • Brie Larson Unicorn Store
  • Emma Watson Getty Images
  • Ryan Gosling Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • seth rogen Getty Images
  • rebecca hall women's march Getty Images
  • Paul Feig Getty Images
  • Jeffrey Katzenberg Getty Images
  • Michael Eisner Getty Images
  • Bob Iger Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Nancy Dubuc Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Jeremy Zimmer UTA Getty Images
  • Colin Firth Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Jeff Bridges Getty Images
  • Gretchen Mol Getty Images
  • Christian Slater Getty Images
  • Blake Lively Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Robert Rodriguez Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • David Thewlis Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • James Toback James Gunn Guardians of the Galaxy Avengers 4 Getty Images
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda Getty Images
  • AMERICAN PASTORAL Ewan McGregor Geneviève Caron/TheWrap
1 of 66

Collaborators denounce disgraced movie mogul over sexual misconduct allegations

In the wake of two bombshell reports detailing the sexual harassment, assault and rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein, dozens and dozens of stars have come out to publicly condemn the powerhouse producer and co-founder of Miramax and The Weinstein Company.

View In Gallery

Related Content