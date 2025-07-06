Uma Thurman Confirms ‘Red, White & Royal Blue 2’ Return, Praises Its ‘Better World’ With Female President | Video

Uma Thurman is locked in for the “Red, White & Royal Blue” sequel. “When it’s ready, I will do it,” she told Letterboxd in an interview out Thursday. The actress starred in the 2023 movie as the first female president, Ellen Claremont, who is also a supportive mom when her son comes out.

Elsewhere in the interview, Thurman also noted that the role gave her the opportunity to enjoy an alternate political timeline, even if it was pretend. “I like playing fun characters,” she explained. “I loved Ellen. Ellen was great to watch, even to imagine that, like, today it’s like, it’s such an alternative better world.”

Thurman, who currently stars in “The Old Guard 2,” also had plenty of praise for the character in an interview with Forbes published Friday. “I think she would squelch divisiveness. I think she led with love, but strength — and we’re not seeing that these days. When we were making the ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ film, we all kind of sadly nodded that it’s … what was beautiful about making that movie is that there was something of an idealized world in that film, and I think it’s very important to remember that we can have an idealized world,” she explained.

“It is not impossible and it can exist between two people, it can exist in a family, it can exist in a community. Hopefully one day, on a larger scale.”

Taylor Zakhar Perez, who played Thurman’s son Alex Claremont-Diaz in the film, is equally enthusiastic about a sequel — but he isn’t giving away any details about its potential plot.

“I purposefully said, ‘Please do not share with me anything until we are ready to prep it, because I want plausible deniability,” the actor told Elle in May. “I have not read a script, but I hear it’s very good.”

Amazon MGM Studios announced they’d greenlit the development of a sequel in May. Nicholas Galitzine, who played Alex’s love interest in the film, is expected to return, along with writer-director Matthew López.

“Red, White & Royal Blue” is available to stream on Prime Video.