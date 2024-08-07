‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 Recap: What to Remember Before Season 4

The final season of “The Umbrella Academy” is right around the corner, so it’s high time to get caught up on where we left the Hargreeves.

Season 3 found the siblings returning to the present after a full season stuck in the ’60s to a lot of changes. Their father, Reginald, decided to adopt a whole new set super-powered children and the Umbrella kids’ return sparked yet another world-ending paradox.

There were a lot of balls in the air by the time the season wrapped up within the confines of the Oblivion Hotel. Here’s what you need to remember to get you prepped and ready for the Netflix hit’s final season.

A New Timeline and The Sparrow Academy

The Hargreeves finally return to the present after the entirety of Season 2 was spent in the ’60s. When they get back, they find things quite changed. Their father Reginald’s (Colm Feore) run-in with his future children in the past left him none too impressed, so when the time came to adopt his super-powered children, he picked a whole different lot — with the exception of Ben (Justin H. Min). Enter the Sparrow Academy.

The Sparrows are like the Umbrellas, except a bit more successful at their jobs. There’s tough guy Marcus (Justin Cornwell), telekinetic cube Chris, venom-spitting Jayme (Cazzie David), Fei (Britni Oldford) who can control ravens, levitating Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez) and Alphonso (Jake Epstein), who can inflict pain he experiences onto others.

The Kugelblitz and The Hotel Oblivion

It wouldn’t be a season of “Umbrella Academy” without a world-ending apocalypse and Season 3 is no different. This time, it’s the Kugelblitz — a wave of “kugel waves” that is slowly destroying the universe by erasing things. The Kugelblitz was created by the Hargreeves siblings, who sparked a grandfather paradox, which, in the simplest terms, happened when the siblings returned to a present time where their mothers were killed before they were ever born.

The only hope to stop the Kugelblitz is Hotel Oblivion, which Reginald built to hide a portal to another universe. It’s also an interdimensional machine, because of course it is.

The Machine’s Purpose

The machine’s purpose is pretty simple — at least as far as this season goes. It has the ability to reset the universe and create a new timeline, but the issue is it can only be unlocked and powered by the same substance that gave the Umbrella and Sparrow Academy folks their powers.

Reginald wants his new timeline, so he tricks the remaining siblings into unlocking the hotel’s full potential and beginning the process of creating a timeline purely as he sees fit.

Reginald and Allison’s Plan

Much of Season 3 found Allison regretting being pulled from the ’60s, where she left her husband Raymond (Yusuf Gatewood). She agrees to help Reginald trick the remaining siblings — except for Luther and Klaus, whom he killed — into using the machine if the new timeline can reunite her and her husband.

When Allison sees that the process to reset the timeline is killing her family, she changes her mind and decapitates Reginald, which reveals he was a robot rather than the real man. Despite saving them from being consumed by the machine, Allison still hits the button to activate it and restart the timeline hoping it will help everyone.

Another New Timeline

The season ends with the siblings—including a revived Klaus and Luther—and Lila exiting a park where the hotel used to stand. They quickly realize that for the first time in their lives, they’re completely without powers. Allison runs off to be with her husband while the rest of the family spreads out to parts unknown to figure out where to go in their newly de-powered lives.

Reginald is also alive and well at the end of the season. He’s last seen looking out over the city in the new timeline he created with his wife Abigail (Liisa Repo-Martell) — last seen dying in Season 1 finale — back at his side.

“The Umbrella Academy” Season 4 premieres Thursday on Netflix. The first three seasons are currently available to stream.