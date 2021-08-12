Una Stubbs, ‘Sherlock’ Star, Dies at 84

Una Stubbs, an English actress best known for her recurring role as Mrs. Hudson on the series “Sherlock” with Benedict Cumberbatch, has died. She was 84.

Stubbs died in Edinburgh on Thursday surrounded by her family, according to a statement from her family.

“Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh. We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times,” the family said in a statement to TheWrap.

Una Stubbs was best known for playing the liberal daughter of a reactionary working-class dad in the 1960s British sitcom “‘Till Death Do Us Part,” which ran for seven seasons from 1965-75 and inspired Norman Lear’s U.S. hit “All in the Family.” In the last decade, she regained fame as Sherlock’s landlady Mrs. Hudson on “Sherlock,” appearing in all four seasons of the BBC series dating back to 2010.

“We are desperately sad to have lost not only a wonderful actress, whose screen and stage career, spanning over 50 years, was so extraordinarily varied, from ‘Till Death Us Do Part’ to ‘Sherlock,’ as well as memorable performances in the West End, at the Old Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Sheffield Crucible and National Theatre, but also a wickedly funny, elegant, stylish, graceful, gracious and kind and constant friend. She was also a highly respected and exhibited artist. We will miss her enormously and remember her always,” her agent added in a statement.

Stubbs started her career as a dancer before transitioning to acting, and she got her big break on the series “Till Death Us Do Part” in the ’60s, as well as returning for a follow-up in the ’80s “Till Death and In Sickness and Health.” She was also a regular on the English game show “Don’t Say a Word” and a follow-up show “Give Us a Clue.”

She also had some fan favorite roles on the children’s series “Worzel Gummidge” as Aunt Sally and on “The Worst Witch” as Miss Bat. Outside of her TV work, Stubbs was a regular theater actor and also appeared in Cliff Richard’s film from 1963 “Summer Holiday.”