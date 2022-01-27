For those who have played the “Uncharted” video games and seen Nathan Drake go through hell and back, it’s easy to forget that in the new film based on the games, Tom Holland’s Nate is still young and learning on the fly in his first real job.

The final trailer for “Uncharted” shows Mark Wahlberg’s Victor “Sully” Sullivan recruiting Nate and explaining to him that Nate’s brother was on to something big — Magellan’s treasure worth a rumored $5 billion. And honestly, he should just be happy to be along for the ride.

“50-50? You get 10%, and that’s me being generous,” Wahlberg barks at him.

This new trailer shows some new looks at some of the film’s video game inspired set pieces, including most notably Nate leaping from shipping containers dangling from the back of a flying plane, and even how he kicks a thug off to his death and shouts back at him, “I’m so sorry!”

“Uncharted” is directed by Ruben Fleischer and also stars Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas as the film’s villain. Rafe Lee Judkins and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway wrote the script based on a screen story from Judkins and Jon Hanley Rosenberg & Mark D. Walker.

Sony Pictures is releasing “Uncharted” exclusively in theaters on February 18. Check out the final trailer above.