uncharted tom holland

Sony

‘Uncharted’ Is the First Test of Tom Holland’s Box Office Power Outside the Spiderverse

by | February 17, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Sony hopes that the ”Spider-Man“ star will sell tickets outside of Marvel in pricey video-game adaptation with franchise ambitions

On the same week that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” passed “Avatar” on the domestic box office charts, that film’s leading man, Tom Holland, will be in another Sony Pictures film with “Uncharted,” a video game adaptation that marks Sony’s attempt to turn its Playstation franchises into a blockbuster stable.

But unlike Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” films — which just got a third film and a streaming series — or Universal/Illumination’s upcoming “Mario” film, “Uncharted” and its treasure hunting hero Nathan Drake haven’t exactly crossed over into mainstream notoriety despite releasing four successful installments for Playstation.

That means that Holland, fresh off one of the biggest box office hits of all time, will be the main draw as Sony hopes his Spidey popularity can carry over to some degree outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For most Marvel stars, that hasn’t really happened unless they are paired with another big franchise, like “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt with “Jurassic World,” or part of a film with very strong word of mouth, like Chris Evans with “Knives Out.”

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

the-batman-robert-pattinson-zoe-kravtiz

‘The Batman’ Gets March 18 Release Date in China
Sara Bernstein Imagine Documentaries

Imagine’s Sara Bernstein Wants to Pioneer the ‘Musical Documentary’ – And Make ‘A Lot of Money Doing It’
Uncharted

Tom Holland Got Hooked on ‘Uncharted’ Game While Filming the First ‘Spider-Man’ Film (Exclusive Video)
Casey Bloys

Casey Bloys on Why an HBO Max-Discovery+ Combination ‘Can Make a Lot of Sense’
HIDIVE

How a Barnes & Noble Earnings Report Spurred AMC Networks’ Acquisition of Anime Distributor Sentai
Brad Lambert Matt Ramos Kode Abdo Bosslogic Supes Brad R Lambert

TikTok Stars Revolt Against ‘Leeching’ Hollywood Manager: ‘I F–ed Up by Trusting Him’ (Exclusive)
Spider-Man No Way Home Avatar

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Passes ‘Avatar’ on All-Time U.S. Box Office Charts
Pam & Tommy

Hulu’s ‘Pam & Tommy’ Shoots Up the List of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart
warner bros discovery david zaslav

What Warner Bros. Discovery Will Look Like and Why Jason Kilar Won’t Survive the Merger
uncharted-tom-holland-mark-wahlberg

‘Uncharted’ Film Review: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in Breezy Video-Game Adaptation

Demand for HBO/HBO Max Originals Is Nipping at Netflix’s Heels | Charts