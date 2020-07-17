Sony’s “Uncharted,” the adventure film adaptation of the video game and starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, is expected to resume production in Germany on Monday, July 20, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Ruben Fleischer is directing “Uncharted,” and the film had just begun principal photography in Berlin in March. While circumstances are constantly evolving and plans could still change, the plan is for filming to start up in Germany again with COVID-19 safety guidelines put in place by the studio.

Local productions in Germany had already begun as early as last month.

Also co-starring in “Uncharted” are Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle. The film is based on the Naughty Dog video game series for Playstation and stars Holland as a younger version of the adventurer Nathan Drake. The games involve Nathan and his partner-in-crime Sully (Wahlberg) exploring ancient ruins and evading danger on the hunt for secret treasure and long-lost history, and the games are famous for their cinematic-style of gameplay.

The “Uncharted” film adaptation has been in development and been delayed for years, with Fleischer being the seventh filmmaker tackling the project and even Wahlberg at one point being attached to star as Nathan.

