Uncork’d Entertainment has acquired the horror feature “Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace,” featuring Denise Richards and set for release in summer 2023. Richards plays a tough weapons expert who clearly knows how to give demons the what-for, and you can see for yourself in the first teaser, exclusively via TheWrap.

And if that’s not enough, scroll down to see first look images.

Also featuring Arifin Putra (“The Raid 2”) and starring Josh Burdett, “Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace” sees a group of demon hunters led by Gabriel — an Afghan war vet struggling with some personal demons of his own — on a mission to defeat a terrifying army of the undead. Outfitted, of course, with some fairly awesome weapons by Richards’ character.

Given that the trailer confirms that, per the title, the Angels have already fallen, things look bad for our heroes. Luckily for them, and us, things look likely to get pretty gross, and violent — and to be clear, that is absolutely the opposite of a complaint — and, naturally, action-packed with some pretty sick looking fights. Also, and we can’t stress this enough, it’s objectively good that finally someone figured out that a crucial component of demon hunting is access to weapons and an expert to help you use them.

And of course, we’re glad Richards’ harrowing experience with an armed road-rager didn’t impact the film.

“Denise Richards, in a real departure, is a force to be reckoned with in “Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace,” Keith Leopard, president of Uncork’d said in a statement. “She has some fabulous action sequences, expertly directed by Ali Zamani, and her fans are going to eat it up. With state-of-the-art effects, superb choreography, and a wonderful cast, there’s no denying ANGELS FALLEN : WARRIORS OF PEACE will be one of Uncork’d’s big ticket releases next summer.”

“We knew we needed a distributor that could appreciate and get behind a star-driven, wild horror romp. With their great track record, particularly within this genre, Uncork’d Entertainment is the perfect home,” executive producer Zeus Zamani said.

From AZ Film Studios, the script is by Chris Kato from a story by Ali Zamani. It’s produced by Djonny Chen with co-producer April Kelly, Lee Kholafai, Jeff Miller and co-producer George J. Merino. Alongside Zeus Zamani, Andreas Olavarria also serves as executive producer.

Zamani negotiated the deal on behalf of the film team with Keith Leopard of Uncork’d Entertainment.

See more of the film via first-look images below:

Denise Richards in ‘Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace’ – Uncork’d Entertainment

Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace – Uncork’d Entertainment

Denise Richards in ‘Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace’ – Uncork’d Entertainment

Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace – Uncork’d Entertainment