Showtime Drops ‘Uncoupled’ After Rescuing It From Netflix

Showtime has opted not to move forward with “Uncoupled” after rescuing the Neil Patrick Harris comedy from its Netflix cancelation, according to multiple media reports.

The first season of the comedy from “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman premiered in July of 2022. In January of 2023, Netflix then announced that it was cancelling the series, which led to Showtime swooping in to renew the series a month later.

The comedy starred Harris as Michael, an openly gay man in Manhattan who finds himself newly single after his partner of 17 years dumps him. Now in his late 40s, Michael has to navigate a whole new world of dating and finds out more about himself along the way.

Tuc Watkins, Trisha Campbell, Marcia Gay Harden, Emerson Brook and Brooks Ashmanskas starred in the Netflix original. Richman, Harris and Star served as the series’ executive producers in addition to Lilly Burns and Abraham Higginbotham.

Currently, Showtime is home to “The Chi,” which is set to premiere the second half of Season 6 in May; “Yellowjackets,” which is scheduled to release Season 3 sometime in 2025; and “Super Pumped,” which was renewed for a second season that is set to be about Facebook. It’s also has the dramas “The Department” and “Dexter: Origins” in its pipeline.

In January of 2023, it was announced that the days of Showtime’s standalone streaming app were numbered. The streamer merged to become Paramount+ with Showtime and operation of the standalone Showtime app were ceased in December of last year.