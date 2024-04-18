(CREDIT: Darko Sikman/Hulu)

Riley Keough as Rebecca Godfrey

The “Daisy Jones & the Six” star was handpicked by the late real-life Rebecca Godfrey to play her. In the series, Rebecca has returned to Victoria, BC to work on a book about the town’s teenage girls, not realizing that she’s about to stumble across the biggest, most disturbing story to come out of the Canadian town.

(CREDIT: Bettina Strauss/Hulu)

Lily Gladstone as Cam Bentland

The “Killers of the Flower Moon” Oscar nominee was also chosen by Godfrey to play the character of the Victoria cop who investigates Reena’s disappearance. Showrunner Quin Shephard told TheWrap, “Her friend had worked on ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and was like, ‘There’s this actress you have to see,’ and I don’t think we could have ended up with a better actress.”

The character, who used to be close to Rebecca, is, per Shephard, “largely fictional” and an amalgamation of real-life figures in the case. Cam hopes her career lets her go somewhere more important than Victoria, something her father (Matt Craven) doesn’t understand.

” (CREDIT: Bettina Strauss/Hulu)

Vritika Gupta as Reena Virk

The Seattle-based actress, who has appeared in a number of short films and was featured in Disney’s “Launchpad,” plays Reena Virk. Reena is at odds with her parents, who are Jehovah’s Witnesses, and just wants to be accepted by the cool kids in town, even if they sometimes bully her.

(CREDIT: Hulu)

Archie Panjabi as Suman Virk, Ezra Faroque Khan as Manjit Virk

The “Good Wife” Emmy winner plays Reena’s mother Suman, who doesn’t approve of her daughter blasting Notorious B.I.G. or shaving her legs. When Reena goes missing, Suman initially thinks her daughter has run away until she realizes something far more sinister has happened.

Khan’s films include “Doctor Strange” and “Damsel” and he has appeared on “The Great” and “Berlin Station. He plays Reena’s father Manjit, who holds out hope that Reena will be found safe and sound.

(CREDIT: Bettina Strauss/Hulu)

Chloe Guidry as Josephine Bell

Josephine is the queen bee of the mean girls in Victoria. She wants to be like — or at least meet — gangster John Gotti. She initially befriends Reena on a whim but can be just as quick to bully her. Jo sees Rebecca (Riley Keough) as her ticket out of Victoria and is willing to trade confidences for a trip to New York.

Guidry has been acting since 2015 and has appeared in horror films “The Park” and “Don’t Kill It.” She also played Sally Sweet on the Amazon Studios series “The Last Tycoon.”

(CREDIT: Jeff Weddell/Hulu)

Izzy G. as Kelly

Isabella Gaspersz, known professionally as Izzy G., plays Kelly, one of Jo’s best friends who also lives at the Seven Oaks halfway home. The actress previously appeared in the series “AJ and the Queen,” “B Positive” and the Kevin Costner movie “The Highwaymen.”