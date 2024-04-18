Riley Keough stars in “Under the Bridge” as journalist Rebecca Godfrey, who wrote the book the true crime Hulu series is based on.
In the eight-part drama, Lily Gladstone plays police officer Cam Bentland, a “largely fictional” character who is among the first to realize there’s more to the disappearance of 14-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) than just a runaway teen.
Here’s who plays who in the cast and where you might have seen them before:
Riley Keough as Rebecca Godfrey
The “Daisy Jones & the Six” star was handpicked by the late real-life Rebecca Godfrey to play her. In the series, Rebecca has returned to Victoria, BC to work on a book about the town’s teenage girls, not realizing that she’s about to stumble across the biggest, most disturbing story to come out of the Canadian town.
Lily Gladstone as Cam Bentland
The “Killers of the Flower Moon” Oscar nominee was also chosen by Godfrey to play the character of the Victoria cop who investigates Reena’s disappearance. Showrunner Quin Shephard told TheWrap, “Her friend had worked on ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and was like, ‘There’s this actress you have to see,’ and I don’t think we could have ended up with a better actress.”
The character, who used to be close to Rebecca, is, per Shephard, “largely fictional” and an amalgamation of real-life figures in the case. Cam hopes her career lets her go somewhere more important than Victoria, something her father (Matt Craven) doesn’t understand.
Vritika Gupta as Reena Virk
The Seattle-based actress, who has appeared in a number of short films and was featured in Disney’s “Launchpad,” plays Reena Virk. Reena is at odds with her parents, who are Jehovah’s Witnesses, and just wants to be accepted by the cool kids in town, even if they sometimes bully her.
Archie Panjabi as Suman Virk, Ezra Faroque Khan as Manjit Virk
The “Good Wife” Emmy winner plays Reena’s mother Suman, who doesn’t approve of her daughter blasting Notorious B.I.G. or shaving her legs. When Reena goes missing, Suman initially thinks her daughter has run away until she realizes something far more sinister has happened.
Khan’s films include “Doctor Strange” and “Damsel” and he has appeared on “The Great” and “Berlin Station. He plays Reena’s father Manjit, who holds out hope that Reena will be found safe and sound.
Chloe Guidry as Josephine Bell
Josephine is the queen bee of the mean girls in Victoria. She wants to be like — or at least meet — gangster John Gotti. She initially befriends Reena on a whim but can be just as quick to bully her. Jo sees Rebecca (Riley Keough) as her ticket out of Victoria and is willing to trade confidences for a trip to New York.
Guidry has been acting since 2015 and has appeared in horror films “The Park” and “Don’t Kill It.” She also played Sally Sweet on the Amazon Studios series “The Last Tycoon.”
Izzy G. as Kelly
Isabella Gaspersz, known professionally as Izzy G., plays Kelly, one of Jo’s best friends who also lives at the Seven Oaks halfway home. The actress previously appeared in the series “AJ and the Queen,” “B Positive” and the Kevin Costner movie “The Highwaymen.”
Aiyana Goodfellow as Dusty
The British actress and musician plays Dusty, one of the Seven Oaks crew whose friendship with Reena seems more genuine than the others. Goodfellow previously appeared in the films “I Used to Be Famous” and the Prime Video series “The Outlaws.”
Isabella Leon as Samara, Javon Walton as Warren G.
Walton plays Ashtray on “Euphoria,” and Leon previously appeared in “Mani” and “Love XO.” On “Under the Bridge,” they play members of Jo’s circle who may or may not be involved in Reena’s disappearance.
Anoop Desai as Raj
Desai plays Reena’s uncle Raj, who remembers her birthday and gives her a gift even though Jehovah’s Witnesses don’t celebrate them. Desai is a singer and actor who competed on “American Idol” in 2009, finishing in sixth place. He has played The Djinn on “What We Do In the Shadows” since 2020.
Matt Craven as Roy Bentland
Roy is the police chief in Victoria who is skeptical when daughter Cam (Lily Gladstone), who’s also an officer, suspects foul play in Reena’s disappearance.
Craven’s many film credits include “Crimson Tide” and “X-Men: First Class.” He also played recurring characters on “Justified” and “NCIS.”
Daniel Diemer as Scott Bentland
Scott, like his dad Roy and his sister Cam, is a police officer in Victoria who gets drawn into Reena’s case. Diemer previously appeared in the Netflix series “The Midnight Club” and “Black Summer,” as well as Amazon’s “The Man in the High Castle.”
