5 Underrated Anime to Stream on Netflix Right Now

You’ve heard of all the ultimate anime hits like “Attack on Titan,” the “Dragon Ball” franchise and of course “One Piece,” but there are several anime series that get swept under the rug … and we’re here to pull it back.

Just like any TV show, there are some series that just don’t get the recognition they deserve. But now that Netflix has carved out its own lane in the anime industry, it’s investing in animated Japanese storytelling and bringing over new and old titles for everyone to enjoy.

Whether you’ve heard of them before or if this is your first time, here’s five underrated anime series you should start watching today.

“Vinland Saga” Season 2 (Mappa) “Vinland Saga” When you first look at “Vinland Saga,” it’s not at all what you might imagine seeing when you think of anime. While most anime series take place in Japan, “Vinland Saga” takes viewers to the European countries of England and Denmark in the 11th century during the Viking era. “Vinland Saga,” which is based on the manga series of the same name, was written and illustrated by Makoto Yukimura. The series tells the story of a young man named Thorfinn — son to one of the strongest Viking warriors — who seeks to avenge his father’s death against his killer, mercenary leader Askeladd. After joining Askeladd’s army in an attempt to slay him in battle, he ends up caught in a war.

“Komi Can’t Communicate” (OLM) “Komi Can’t Communicate” A lot of anime watchers rely on the genre to provide them with action-packed storylines that revolve around some hero or warrior. But when you dig deeper into all that anime has to offer, you’ll find yourself coming across soft and light hits like “Komi Can’t Communicate.” The series follows high schooler Tadano, who is on a mission to help his extremely shy and non-social classmate Komi attain 100 friends. Through Komi’s journey, the show highlights the struggles of severe social anxiety, as well as communication disorders. Like several anime series, “Komi Can’t Communicate” was also adapted from its manga series, which was written by Tomohito Odo. The series made its premiere on October 21, 2021.

“The Summer Hikaru Died” (Netflix) “The Summer Hikaru Died” Again, take a break from the demon and sci-fi storylines, and learn about anime’s vast offering of romantic tales and buddy shows. Well, “The Summer Hikaru Died” does involve someone getting possessed, but stay with us on this one. The story centers on two boys, Yoshiki Tsujinaka and Hikaru Indo, who grew up as friends in rural Japan. But one summer day, Hikaru goes missing for a week, and when he returns, Yoshiki notices something isn’t quite right with his friend. “The Summer Hikaru Died,” which was adapted from Mokumokuren’s manga series, stands out as one of the few anime series to feature a queer storyline and themes.

“Black Clover” (Studio Pierrot) “Black Clover” Now look, some say “Black Clover” is merely just a rip-off of “Naruto,” but it definitely has its own story to tell. We’ll be honest, the first portion of the show is a slow burn, but it will pay off in the end! It just had to figure out its kinks. “Black Clover,” which is adapted from Yūki Tabata’s manga series, follows the journey of a young boy named Asta who was born without any powers. He was raised alongside Yuna as an orphan, and they eventually become enemies as their hearts are equally set on one day earning the title of the Wizard King.