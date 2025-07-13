Pluto TV has officially joined the gang of streamers that are hosting anime content, and we’re here to share the best TV titles in their lineup.

Anime is becoming more and more accessible since the days when viewers had to sift through old, buggy streaming sites just to satisfy their itch for Japanese animation. And now that American streamers like Netflix and Hulu have caught onto the wave led by Crunchyroll, other platforms have opened up their libraries to include the popular genre. That’s where Pluto TV enters the arena.

Here are the 10 best anime series on Pluto TV right now.

“Speed Racer” (Tatsunoko Production)

“Speed Racer”

Outside of “Pokémon,” this was probably the very first anime you were ever introduced to, and you probably didn’t even know it was anime when you tuned in weekly to catch the 18-year-old race car driver hit the pavement in his Mach 5. And that’s literally what the series is about. Viewers watch Speed Racer as he competes in several race competitions in hopes of one day becoming the world’s best race driver.

“InuYasha” (Rumiko Takahashi, Shogakukan, Yomiuri TV, Sunrise 202)

“InuYasha”

In the feudal era of Japan, half-demon and half-human InuYasha awakens from a 50-year-long slumber after a shrine priestess named Kikyo — who also happens to be the love of his life — shot him with an arrow that placed him under a spell after she was tricked into believing InuYasha attacked her. Five decades later, modern-day schoolgirl Kagome frees InuYasha from his prison, and the two embark on a journey with friends to find the culprit behind the scheme. The series was adapted from the manga series that shares the same name. It was written and illustrated by Rumiko Takahashi, and the anime made its debut on October 16, 2000.

Viz Media

“Naruto”

Naruto is recognized as one of the best-selling manga series in history, selling 250 million copies around the world. It makes total sense that it was adapted into a series, which debuted on October 3, 2002. “Naruto” is written and illustrated by its creator, Masashi Kishimoto, and follows the journey of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja who wants the admiration and praise from his peers and seeks to earn the title of Hokage, the leader of his village.

“Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure” (Netflix)

“Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure”

Written and illustrated by Hirohiko Araki, “Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure” was adapted into an anime series 34 years after its manga predecessor. The series is about the Joestar family that taps into an enormous set of powers that they must use to take down supernatural enemies.

“Hunter x Hunter” (Shueisha, Viz Media)

“Hunter x Hunter”

In this fun adventure series, audiences watch the journey of Gon Freecss, a young boy who finds out his long-lost father is a world-renowned hunter. Gon Freecss eventually sets out on a mission to become an elite hunter, and along the way, he hopes to find his father.

The animated version of “One Piece” is getting a boost from the new live action series based on the popular anime. (Viz Media)

“One Piece”

Inspired by his childhood hero Red-Haired Shanks — one of the greatest pirates of all time — Monkey D. Luffy sets sail on a journey to find the mythical treasure called the One Piece. Monkey, who is made entirely of rubber, wants to have the One Piece to himself so he can be known as the King of Pirates. The series, which is written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, made its debut on October 20, 1999.

“Sailor Moon” (Photo credit: Toei Animation)

“Sailor Moon”

Growing up, watchers probably never realized one of their first introductions to Japanese animation was the universally popular series “Sailor Moon.” The show tells the story of a teenage girl who uses her magic powers to fight off evil and protect Earth and the galaxy alongside her fellow Sailor Scouts. Like its series, the manga — from which the show was adapted — is equally touted as one of the most popular manga series. “Sailor Moon” was written and illustrated by Naoko Takeuchi, and the show made its debut Nov. 30, 1994.



Netflix

“Yu-Gi-Oh!”

Pluto TV has another series that will trigger nostalgia, particularly for millennials. The series follows a shy high school student named Yugi Moto, whose grandpa gives him pieces of an Egyptian artifact called the Millennium Puzzle. That’s when he’s suddenly possessed by a 3,000-year-old spirit who loves to battle it out with people in a trading card that summons monsters.

“Ranma 1/2” (Netflix)

“Ranma 1/2”

“Ranma 1/2” was adapted from Rumiko Takahashi’s manga of the same name, and Netflix remade the 1989 anime and dropped the series this year. The show revolves around a teen boy named Ranma who is a trained martial artist. However, he succumbs to a curse that transforms him into a girl whenever he’s splashed with cold water.

“Death Note” (Photo credit: Madhouse)

“Death Note”

Imagine having the ability to kill anyone just by writing their name down in a book. That’s pretty much the gist of the popular one-season-only anime “Death Note.” Aside from its frightening world and plot, this would also make for a great starter anime for beginners. The series was adapted from its manga, which was written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata.

“Death Note” centers on high-school genius Light Yagami, who comes across a mysterious notebook called the “Death Note,” which used to belong to a deity named Ryuk. While the show is only 37 episodes long, it makes for a quick and terrifying watch that provides viewers with uniquely designed characters, an adventurous and dark story plot, and sharp animation. Plus, Tetsurō Araki, the director of the first three seasons of “Attack on Titan,” directed the full season of “Death Note.”