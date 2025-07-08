Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monster’ Season 4 Will Follow Lizzie Borden

Ryan Murphy and Netflix are in the process of developing a fourth installment of “Monster” that will follow Lizzie Borden, according to media reports.

The new season of the true crime anthology series will turn its attention to Borden, a woman who was tried and acquitted of the axe murders of her mother and father in 1892, though no one else was ever charged in the murders.

While “Monster” remains without a Season 4 renewal, the show is aiming for a potential shoot in the fall, with casting currently underway, per reports. Netflix declined to comment on this story.

The news comes ahead of the premiere of “Monster” Season 3, which centers on notorious 1950s grave robber, murderer and suspected serial killer Ed Gein, who served as inspiration for Norman Bates, the central character in Hitchcock’s classic 1960 film “Psycho.”

Charlie Hunnam stars as Gein, while Laurie Metcalf plays Gein’s mother Augusta, Tom Hollander stars as Alfred Hitchcock and Olivia Williams plays Alma Hitchcock.

Hunnam’s casting was announced in September 2024 during an event for “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” the second installment in the “Monster” anthology, during which Murphy said production on Season 3 would begin in October. It is unknown when Season 3 will premiere on Netflix.

Borden’s story has been depicted across multiple TV and film adaptations, including the 1975 TV movie, “The Legend of Lizzie Borden,” which starred Elizabeth Montgomery as Borden, as well as Lifetime’s “Lizzie Borden Took an Ax” and “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles,” both of which starred Christina Ricci as Borden. More recently, Chloë Sevigny starred as Borden alongside Kristen Stewart in the 2018 film “Lizzie.”