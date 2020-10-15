United Talent Agency Elevates 19 Agents, Executives to Partner Status

United Talent Agency (UTA) elevated 19 agents and executives to partner status, making it the largest partner class in the agency’s 30-year history.

The company’s last partner class was announced in January 2019.

The new partners come from 14 divisions including UTA’s motion pictures and TV talent and lit groups, podcasting and emerging platforms, news and broadcasting, digital talent, endorsements and voiceover, fine arts, culture and leadership and alternative TV. The new partner group also includes senior corporate executives in the legal, corporate communications and finance departments.

“These are leaders across our business making substantial contributions to the growth, evolution and resilience of our company,” UTA Co-President David Kramer said in a statement. “In their talent and leadership, we see the expanding reach of UTA’s work on behalf of world-class creators and cultural voices. These individuals are influential leaders not just at UTA but in their fields, and our company as a whole will benefit from having their unique and diverse expertise, innovation, and perspectives at the partner table.”

In 2020, United Talent Agency has named 22 new partners, most recently appointing Samantha Kirby Yoh as co-head of UTA Music. More than half of the new partners are women and people of color. Moreover, UTA recently announced the promotion of 35 agents and executives across 20 divisions and made the decision to significantly raise the pay of all assistants and entry-level employees, making their new hourly rate the highest among the major talent agencies.

