‘United We Fall’ Gets July Premiere Date at ABC

ABC has set a July premiere date for the new comedy “United We Fall,” the broadcaster announced Thursday.

The family sitcom, which stars Will Sasso and Christina Vidal Mitchell, will debut on Wednesday, July 15 at 8 p.m.

Described as a profoundly realistic family sitcom, the series centers on Jo and Bill, parents of two young kids, as they try to make it day to day as a functioning family. Bill’s very judgmental live-in mother and Jo’s large Latinx Catholic family will never hesitate to let our couple know they’re seemingly screwing up, but Bill and Jo will always have each other’s backs, united against everyone – other parents, teachers, doctors, specialists, coaches, co-workers and especially their kids.

Jane Curtin, Guillermo Diaz and Ella Grace Helton also star.

“Making History’s” Julius “Goldy” Sharpe wrote and executive produced the pilot, with Mark Cendrowski as director. Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn are also executive producers on the series, which hails from Sony Pictures Television, Exhibit A Film, Julius Sharpe International Petroleum & Writing Inc. and ABC Studios.