Universal Moves Adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s ‘Reminders of Him’ to March 2026

Universal has moved its upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s “Reminders of Him” from Super Bowl weekend next year to March 13, putting it right in the middle of the key spring box office release period.

“Longlegs” star Maika Monroe will star in the film as a woman fresh out of prison who returns to a town that has ostracized her as she tries to make amends and reunite with her young daughter. Hoover is co-writing the script with Lauren Levine, and Vanessa Caswill is directing.

“Reminders of Him” will be the first Hoover adaptation since “It Ends With Us” turned the author into a hot theatrical commodity, grossing $351.4 million at the global box office. Sony, which distributed that film, has a movie scheduled for the same weekend as “Reminders of Him” with “The Breadwinner” starring Mandy Moore and Nate Bargatze.

Other films set for release in March 2026 include Disney/Pixar’s “Hoppers,” Warner Bros.’ “The Bride!” and Amazon MGM’s “Project Hail Mary.”