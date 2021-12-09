Universal Movies to Debut on Peacock 45 Days After Theater Release

NBCUniversal announced on Thursday a new theatrical windowing model that will stream most titles from Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) exclusively on Peacock as early as 45 days after their theatrical and PVOD release.

The new distribution model will begin with the studio’s 2022 film slate and will maintain UFEG’s existing PVOD deals with exhibition.

Peacock and Universal’s move to a 45-day window follows Paramount’s plan to put titles such as “A Quiet Place Part 2” on Paramount+ after 45 days and Disney’s commitment to a 45-day theatrical window for its titles released late in 2021 such as “Eternals,” “West Side Story” and “The King’s Man” before they land on streaming.

“As we continue investing in the most valued and sought-after content for Peacock, films are essential to that mix,” Peacock president Kelly Campbell said in a statement to TheWrap. “The team at Universal Filmed Entertainment Group are fantastic partners and we are excited to bring their amazing slate of blockbuster films and beloved franchises to Peacock as early as 45 days after their theatrical release, and provide a steady stream of fresh, original films exclusively for Peacock customers throughout the year.”

The 2022 theatrical slate will feature titles from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Illumination and DreamWorks Animation including “The 355,” starring Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Bingbing Fan, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o; “Ticket To Paradise,” starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts; “The Black Phone” from Blumhouse Productions starring Ethan Hawke; “Marry Me” starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson; new movies from DreamWorks Animation including “The Bad Guys;” “Downton Abbey: A New Era” from Focus Features; “Ambulance,” the breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay; the final installment of the “Halloween” franchise “Halloween Ends” and much more.

“Prioritizing the theatrical experience and eventizing our world class content remains the cornerstone of our business,” Peter Levinsohn, Vice Chairman and Chief Distribution Officer, UFEG added. “By ensuring our upcoming slate has both a theatrical window and timely Peacock debut, we satisfy the needs and expectations for key stakeholders across the spectrum, from our filmmakers and producing partners, to cinemagoers and Peacock subscribers.”