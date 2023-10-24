Spoiler Alert: Universal Music v. Anthropic Is a Movie We’ve Seen Before

Big tech wins again as it trains its AI on the backs of the entertainment industry

Last week, in a development that impacts the entire entertainment industry, three major music publishers — Universal Music Group, Concord Music Group and ABKCO Music & Records — sued Amazon-backed ChatGPT-wannabe Anthropic for infringing their collective music lyrics on a massive scale. Amazon-backed Anthropic — which is investing up to $4 billion of our Prime money in the “startup” — trains its AI model by relentlessly “scraping” the entire web. That means, of course, that it sucks massive numbers of copyrighted works into its vortex without any kind of licensing from creators. 

It’s a tale as old as time. An endless sequel of game-changing technology drives tech-tonic shifts in the media landscape that ultimately also drive major Hollywood/Silicon Valley litigation.

Peter Csathy

Peter Csathy is a WrapPRO contributor writing about the intersection between tech and entertainment/media. He’s chairman of Creative Media, a boutique media, entertainment and tech business advisory and legal services firm. His monthly “Fearless Media” newsletter covers the future of entertainment, media and tech; and his weekly “AI & NFT Legal Update” newsletter covers the…

