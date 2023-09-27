As formerly (thankfully!) striking writers justifiably emphasized: AI is transforming Hollywood. It already has. The major streaming services have long used artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance overall viewing experiences, accelerating cord cutting — and fundamentally transforming Hollywood economics — in the process. Cable simply can’t keep up as AI sifts through massive amounts of data about your viewing habits to give you better recommendations and personalized trailers on all your major streaming platforms. That means you watch more and churn less.

At the same time, on the production side, AI-enhanced data-driven decisions enable the streamers to make better (lower risk) financial bets on content, and then bring those bets to their target audiences more cost-effectively.