Universal has acquired the rights to “Regulators,” an action-comedy produced by Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios that will star singer and “Bad Boys for Life” actor Nicky Jam, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Will Smith is producing the film on behalf of Westbrook along with Jon Mone, Miguel Melendez and Heather Washington for Westbrook Studios. Jam will also produce the film with Juan Diego Medina and Lorenzo Braun for his music label La Industria, Inc. and Three Six Zero.

“Regulators” is the second Westbrook Studios project that has picked up steam at a major studio in recent weeks after Paramount attached a director to a Smith passion project called “Brilliance,” one that at one point had the “King Richard” actor attached to star.

Plot details for “Regulators” are being kept under wraps. But Brooks McLaren and D.J. Cotrona, two screenwriters who have previously appeared on the Black List for their action script “Fight or Flight,” will write the screenplay based on their own pitch to Universal.

Universal EVP of production Jay Polidoro will oversee the project for the studio.

Jam is a Latin music star who has collaborated with Daddy Yankee and is also known for his series “El Ganador” and the online series “The Rockstar.” He also starred in “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage” and in the “Tom & Jerry” movie.

Deadline first reported the news.