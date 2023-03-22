Universal Below-the-Line Traineeship

Launched in 2021 on Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” the Universal Below-the-Line Traineeship provides on and off-the-job training and mentorship in over 20 below-the-line departments across 15 NBCUniversal film projects around the world, including USA, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and Australia. With the increasing demand for experienced craft talent throughout the industry, this innovative experience cultivates the next generation of costume designers, prop masters, camera operators, technicians and the myriad of roles crucial to any production team by collaborating with local partners to source up-and-coming talent.

Universal Composers Initiative

The first-of-its-kind Universal Composers Initiative was launched in 2018. The idea stemmed from the absence of media coverage or basic information on diversity in film music composition. In partnership with the Universal Film Music division, the two-year initiative welcomes applicants from all creative and professional backgrounds seeking to enhance their current career efforts. Participants have unparalleled access to the studio and network process, while the GTDI team increases the awareness of this underrepresented talent among NBCUniversal’s vast network of executives, producers and directors, leading to additional industry connections and mentors. Join GTDI on social media @UniversalGTDI as the 2023 submissions window will be opening soon!