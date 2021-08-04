Universal Sets New ‘Exorcist’ Sequel for October 2023

Universal announced on Wednesday that it has set Blumhouse’s upcoming sequel to “The Exorcist” for release on Oct. 13, 2023.



The film will be a sequel to the original 1973 movie and the first in a trilogy directed by David Gordon Green. This will be the second reboot horror trilogy that Green is slated to develop, as he also directed the 2018 sequel to “Halloween” along with the upcoming sequel “Halloween Kills” and a planned third installment.

Ellen Burstyn, who earned an Oscar nomination for her work in the original film, is reported to return as Chris MacNeil, the actress and mother who discovered that her daughter was demonically possessed. Leslie Odom Jr. is also attached to star in the film. Blumhouse and Morgan Creek Productions will co-produce.



The original “Exorcist” is regarded as one of the greatest horror films of all time, receiving 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and earning $441 million in lifetime box office earnings. The film also spawned four sequels over the ensuing decades, most recently the 2005 prequel “Dominion,” directed by Paul Schrader.



The “Exorcist” sequel is the first major studio title to enter the October 2023 slate, filling in an untitled release slot held by Universal for a Blumhouse horror title. Disney currently has plans to release a Marvel Cinematic Universe film the week prior, on Oct. 6, 2023.