In the latest shuffle of release dates due to the coronavirus, Universal has shifted three of its Blumhouse titles to 2021 and beyond, including the “Halloween” sequels “Halloween Kills” and “Halloween Ends” to 2021 and 2022 respectively, and “The Forever Purge” to summer 2021.

Universal has also shifted “Candyman,” from director Nia DaCosta and writer Jordan Peele, back to October 16, 2020 from its previous release date on September 25. It was originally meant to open this summer.

“Halloween Kills” will now open on Oct. 15, 2021, a full year from its original Oct. 16, 2020 release, and the third film in the rebooted franchise, “Halloween Ends,” will now open Oct. 14, 2022. It takes the place of a previously announced, untitled Blumhouse Productions project. Both films are released by Universal Pictures, Miramax, Blumhouse Productions and Trancas International Films.

Some of Universal’s other major releases have already been delayed to 2021, including “F9” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

“The Forever Purge,” which was meant for release this month, will now open nearly a year to the date on July 9, 2021. “The Forever Purge” is the fifth film in the horror franchise and is a release of Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions. Everardo Gout is the director, and the film is produced by the series’ founding producers, including Jason Blum for his Blumhouse Productions, Platinum Dunes partners Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller, and Man in a Tree duo James DeMonaco and his longtime producing partner Sébastien K. Lemercier. The film’s executive producers are Marcei A. Brown, Couper Samuelson and Jeanette Volturno.

“Candyman” is a Universal release of MGM and Monkeypaw Productions’ film and is a modernized update on the urban legend that stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris and Colman Domingo.

Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode fighting off Michael Myers in “Halloween Kills” and “Halloween Ends,” and the films are directed by David Gordon Green based on John Carpenter’s original slasher movie classic. The second film “Kills” is written by Scott Teems & Danny McBride and Green based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill and is produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block. The executive producers are Carpenter, Curtis, McBride, Green and Ryan Freimann.

The third film “Ends” is written by Green, Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan and Chris Bernier. Carpenter, Curtis, Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson, McBride, Green and Ryan Freimann are executive producers, and Ryan Turek is overseeing the project for Blumhouse.