Universal to Release Romantic Drama ‘All My Life’ in December (Video)

Universal Pictures will release romantic drama “All My Life” theatrically on Dec. 4, 2020, the studio announced on Monday. The trailer was also released on Monday which you can watch above.

Based on the powerful true love story that inspired an entire nation, “All My Life” follows the journey of an engaged couple who make the difficult decision to accelerate their wedding in the wake of a devastating discovery.

“All My Life” stars Jessica Rothe (the “Happy Death Day” films) as Jennifer Carter, and Harry Shum Jr. (“Crazy Rich Asians”) as Solomon Chau, a sweet, fun-loving, newly engaged couple whose whole life seems ahead of them. But when Solomon is diagnosed with terminal liver cancer in December, their plans for a summer wedding become impossible. In a race against time, Jenn and Sol’s friends and family launch an online fundraiser to help the couple create their dream wedding in just two weeks. In the process, they unleash an outpouring of generosity and attention from people around the world who want to celebrate the power of love with them. Through it all, Jenn and Sol’s commitment to each other only deepens, becoming a heartwarming reminder that the strength of true love knows no limits.

“All My Life” is directed by Marc Meyers (“My Friend Dahmer,” “Human Capital”) from an original screenplay by Todd Rosenberg.

“All My Life” is produced by Todd Garner and Sean Robins for Broken Road Productions, and is executive produced by Robin Mulcahy Fisichella and Gina Matthews.