Kevin Bacon Thriller ‘You Should Have Left’ to Skip Theaters for VOD Release This Month

The film will be released on June 19

| June 8, 2020 @ 9:19 AM Last Updated: June 8, 2020 @ 9:49 AM

Universal will be releasing the Kevin Bacon psychological thriller “You Should Have Left” from Blumhouse Productions on premium on-demand this month, the company announced on Monday. Watch the trailer above.

The film will be released on June 19. Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried star as a couple seeking a restful vacation on an isolated edge of the world only to discover that secrets demand a reckoning.

The film is based on the novel by best-selling German Daniel Kehlmann. David Koepp directed the project from a spec script he wrote. Koepp and Bacon optioned the book together, and Blumhouse picked up the project. The film was produced by Jason Blum, Bacon and Dean O’Toole and is executive produced by Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson and Derek Ambrosi.

“You Should Have Left” centers on a father who fights desperately to save his family from a beautiful home that refuses to let them leave. Theo Conroy (Bacon) is a successful middle-aged man whose marriage to his much younger actress wife, Susanna (Seyfried) is shredding at the seams, frayed by her secretiveness, his jealousy, and the shadow of his past. In an effort to repair their relationship, Theo and Susanna book a vacation at a stunning, remote modern home in the Welsh countryside for themselves and their six-year-old daughter, Ella (Avery Essex). What at first seems like a perfect retreat distorts into a perfect nightmare when Theo’s grasp on reality begins to unravel and he suspects that a sinister force within the house knows more than he or Susanna have revealed, even to each other.

“Irresistible” joins a list of big films heading to digital home entertainment platforms early

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.

