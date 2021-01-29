Universal’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Set for September Release in Theaters

“Dear Evan Hansen,” Universal’s film adaptation of the Broadway stage musical, will be released on Sept. 24, the studio announced Friday.

Ben Platt will reprise his Tony-winning role in the upcoming adaptation. He’ll be joined in the film by Amandla Stenberg, Amy Adams and Julianne Moore, who will play Heidi Hansen, mother to Platt’s Evan.

“Dear Evan Hansen” is the story of a high school senior who has severe social anxiety and has trouble connecting with others and making friends. After the suicide of a classmate, Evan gets caught in a lie that brings him closer to his classmate’s family. Also co-starring in the film are Kaitlyn Dever, Colton Ryan, Danny Pino and Nik Dodani.

Stephen Chbosky (“Wonder,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”) is directing “Dear Evan Hansen.” Steven Levenson, who wrote the book for the stage musical, wrote the script. Marc Platt (“La La Land”) and Adam Siegel will produce for their Universal-based banner Marc Platt Productions. The film adaptation will also feature Grammy-winning songs, including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through a Window,” “For Forever” and “Words Fail.”

Universal’s senior vice president of production Sara Scott and director of development Lexi Barta will oversee production on behalf of the studio.