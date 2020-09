Universal Pictures announced on Wednesday that it is moving the release of DreamWorks Animations: “The Croods: A New Age” from December 23 to November 25, 2020.

The move comes five days after Warner Bros. moved “Wonder Woman 1984” to a Christmas Day release, putting it in competition with the “Croods” sequel. The film is now set for release on Thanksgiving weekend, where it is set to compete against Disney/Pixar’s “Soul” provided that theaters stay open nationwide.

