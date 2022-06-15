Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”) and acclaimed comedic actor Fred Armisen are among the stars joining Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe’s new Netflix comedy “Unstable.”

Rachel Marsh (“Just Beyond”), Emma Ferreira (“Transplant”) and Aaron Branch are also joining the cast as series regulars alongside Clifford. Meanwhile, Tom Allen (“Barry”) and JT Parr (“Real Bros of Simi Valley”) are rounding out the recurring guest stars along with Armisen.

“Unstable,” created by the Lowes and Emmy-nominated producer Victor Fresco (“Santa Clarita Diet”), centers on Jackson, an introverted son who opts to work for his off-kilter father Ellis’ successful biotech company in order to save him and his business from disaster. According to Netflix’s logline, the series is inspired by the Lowes’ “social media relationship, in which John Owen often humorously trolls his dad.”

Clifford will play Anna, the company’s loyal and veteran CFO. Marsh will portray Luna, a shy biotech engineer whose equally intelligent partner Ruby (Ferreira) is her complete opposite. Branch is Malcolm, Jackson’s outgoing yet deeply insecure longtime friend and a project manager for the company’s new initiative. Ellis’ board-appointed desperate-for-approval therapist will be portrayed by Armisen. Meanwhile, Allen and Parr will portray two dim-witted brothers (TJ and Chaz, respectively), who gained their board seats through nepotism.

“Unstable” is co-created and executive produced by both Lowes and Fresco, who will also showrun. Marc Buckland is an executive producer.