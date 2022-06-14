Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King Attached to Star in Untitled Netflix Romantic Comedy

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King have boarded an untitled romantic comedy for Netflix that Richard LaGravanese will direct.

Netflix’s logline for the film reads “A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.”

LaGravanese, director of “Behind the Candelabra,” “PS I Love You,” “The Last Five Years” and “Freedom Writers” co-wrote the script with Carrie Solomon, who is also working on Margot Robbie’s “Ocean’s 11” prequel for Warner Bros.

Producers include Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman for Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, which worked on Netflix’s “Hustle” starring Adam Sandller Roth/Kirschenbaum Films is also working on “The Gray Man” starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Kidman has recently starred as Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos” (2021) as well as Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers.” Efron most recently appeared in “Firestarter” (2022) and will appear in “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” to release later this year.

King starred in “The Kissing Booth” trilogy of films for netflix, and she will appear in “The Princess” for Hulu and 20th Century Studios July 1 as well as “Bullet Train” Aug. 5.

LaGravanese, who also directed “Beautiful Creatures” (2013) is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment, and Ian Schreck at Schreck Rose.