‘Until Dawn’: Adaptation of Playstation Hit Lands April 2025 Release Date

The film adaptation of the horror video game “Until Dawn” will be released on April 25, 2025, Sony Pictures announced Tuesday.

The film is directed by “Shazam!” director David F. Sandberg.

The anticipated project stars Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, Odessa A’zion, Maia Mitchell and Peter Stormare. Inspired by the game, the film is an R-rated and terrifying love letter to the horror genre, centering on an ensemble cast.

Released in 2015 and featuring a voice cast led by Rami Malek and Hayden Panettiere, “Until Dawn” is a horror game in which players take control of eight different people who are stuck in a mountain forest and attacked by bloodthirsty creatures. The decisions made by the player determine how many of the eight characters survive until they are rescued at dawn, and the game’s autosave feature prevents the player from going back and changing their decisions.

The project marks Sandberg’s return to horror after directing the 2019 DC film “Shazam!” and its 2023 sequel “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” Sandberg broke into Hollywood with his short horror film “Closet Space,” which caught the attention of New Line Cinema and got him his feature debut, “Lights Out” before making “Annabelle: Creation” as part of New Line’s “Conjuring” franchise.

Gary Dauberman wrote the latest version of the “Until Dawn” script. Blair Butler wrote the previous draft. The film is produced by Dauberman, Mia Maniscalco, David F. Sandberg, Lotta Losten, Roy Lee, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan. Charles Miller is executive producing.