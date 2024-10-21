Untitled Entertainment Acquires Jeff Silver and Matt Rosen’s Grandview

Private equity firm TPG has acquired the literary management firm Grandview through its newly named subsidiary Initial Group. The company plans to merge Grandview with its actor-focused management firm Untitled Entertainment, with the merged companies operating under the Untitled name.

Grandview co-founders Jeff Silver and Matt Rosen have been named managing partners at the merged firm alongside Untitled’s founding partners Jason Weinberg and Stephanie Simon.

“Today’s announcement underscores the strength of our growing platform and our ability to attract the most visionary representatives in the entertainment industry,” Michel Pratte, Initial Group CEO, said Monday. “In partnership with TPG and Jason, Stephanie, and the entire Untitled team, I am excited to welcome Matt, Jeff, and the Grandview family to the Initial Group.”

“In partnering with TPG and Michel earlier this year, we identified an opportunity that will allow us to expand our client offerings and develop new avenues for collaboration,” Weinberg and Simon said. “In Matt and Jeff, we found industry leaders in literary management, combined with a robust and exciting culture that they have fostered and that has attracted some of the most forward-thinking representatives over the past decade. We are excited to collaborate with the entire Grandview team and client roster in the years ahead.”

“Through this acquisition, the Grandview team will gain a broader platform to build upon their status as the most highly regarded literary management group in the media space,” Grandview said in a statement.

Among Grandview’s roster are “Smile” writer-director Parker Finn, “Rebel Ridge” writer-director Jeremy Saulnier and “Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski.

Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Initial Group. Eisner LLP and Venable LLP served as legal advisor to Grandview. LionTree Advisors acted as financial advisor to Grandview.