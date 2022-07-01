‘UnWrapped’ Podcast: Jodie Sweetin and Katie Couric Give Their Uncensored Opinions on Roe v Wade and State of American Democracy

In light of last week’s Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade, WrapWomen came together for a special episode of the “UnWrapped” Podcast featuring interviews with award-winning journalist and host of the podcast “Abortion: The Body Politic” Katie Couric, along with “Full House” star and abortion rights activist Jodie Sweetin, who was shoved to the ground by LAPD during an abortion rights protest on Saturday.

Hosts Emily Vogel and Andi Ortiz are also joined by guest host Sharon Waxman, founder of TheWrap and WrapWomen.

Episode Highlights:

Katie Couric says her mom working at Planned Parenthood “influenced [her] position on abortion” and made her “aware of the importance of of reproductive rights growing up.”

says her mom working at Planned Parenthood “influenced [her] position on abortion” and made her “aware of the importance of of reproductive rights growing up.” Jodie Sweetin says she can’t be friends with people who are anti-abortion: “Hurting people’s feelings is just not on my list of things that I really give a shit about right now.”

says she can’t be friends with people who are anti-abortion: “Hurting people’s feelings is just not on my list of things that I really give a shit about right now.” Katie Couric says the decision to overturn Roe v Wade shows “how much damage Donald Trump” has done to this country.

says the decision to overturn Roe v Wade shows “how much damage Donald Trump” has done to this country. Jodie Sweetin opens up about talking to her 11 and 14-year-old daughters about women’s reproductive rights, saying, “I can’t believe that we’re going back, that they’re going to live in a country where women have less rights than they did when I was young.

opens up about talking to her 11 and 14-year-old daughters about women’s reproductive rights, saying, “I can’t believe that we’re going back, that they’re going to live in a country where women have less rights than they did when I was young. Katie Couric says our “institutions have failed us.” (10:12)

says our “institutions have failed us.” (10:12) Jodie Sweetin says her video would not have received as much attention if it was of someone non-famous or a person of color.

says her video would not have received as much attention if it was of someone non-famous or a person of color. Katie Couric says our SCOTUS’s decision is Christian theology masked as extremism.

says our SCOTUS’s decision is Christian theology masked as extremism. Jodie Sweetin says “rage against the patriarchy, my friends, we got this.”

