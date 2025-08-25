‘Upload’ Season 3 Recap: What to Remember Before Season 4

“Upload” is nearly complete over on Prime Video, with the final season set to premiere on Monday. But it’s been almost two years since Season 3 ended, so you might be struggling to remember everything that went down.

Greg Daniels’ sci-fi comedy series first premiered on the streamer in 2020, bringing fans into the life (albeit briefly) and subsequent afterlife of Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell). In this world, death doesn’t have to mean saying goodbye to someone, as their consciousness can be uploaded into a virtual afterlife.

Unfortunately, the end is near for the series itself. So, let’s recap where we left off, shall we?

What happened in season 3?

In season 3 of the show, Nathan had been freshly downloaded to a new body, secretly grown by Ingrid (Allegra Edwards). After he and Nora (Andy Allo) discovered that Freeyond was targeting lower-income people in swing states for free uploading, which would subsequently disenfranchise poorer voters and allow the wealthy to take power over said states, the duo was determined to stop the corporation.

In season 3, they found out that the free afterlife really was too good to be true, and poorer people were simply being killed. Meanwhile, Ingrid’s father and David Choak (William B. Davis) were planning on firing a number of their employees and replacing them with uploads for cheaper labor.

The thing is, while he was downloading, an angel at Horizen thought his absence in Lakeview was an error she made, so she uploaded a new Nathan, based on the most recent backup of his consciousness data. That meant, for the entirety of Season 3, there were two Nathans.

Back-Up Nathan was still in love with Ingrid, and decided to make it work with her, while Real Nathan chose to be with Nora. But, while testifying at the Freeyond trials, Ingrid accidentally revealed that two Nathans existed, prompting Horizen agents to take both into custody.

In Season 3, the discussion of the show expanded into whether or not people who are uploaded have rights, labor, voting or otherwise, considering their scans are now owned in perpetuity by the corporations that own the afterlives these people chose, and whether two Nathans even could exist.

The Cliffhanger

In the final moments of season 3, we learn that Horizen has destroyed one of the Nathans, from Nathan himself. The thing is, he doesn’t identify himself, and the episode ends with Nora frantically asking which one he is.

Based on the trailer for season 4, it appears to be back-up Nathan — the one who decided to make it work with Ingrid. But the good news is, Nora’s Nathan doesn’t appear to be totally gone just yet. Will she be able to get him back in Season 4? We’ll just have to find out.

The final season of “Upload” premieres on Monday, August 25.