‘Upshaws’ Creator Regina Hicks to Develop Comedy Series for Netflix With the Obamas’ Higher Ground

Netflix has signed “The Upshaws” creator Regina Hicks to a multiyear overall deal that will include a new comedy series that Hicks will develop with Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions.

The untitled comedy series in development will focus on the lives of four middle-aged Black women from Houston, Texas and explore how they navigate a world of affluence while also balancing the everyday scenarios of women of a certain age.

Hicks will create, write and showrun the series. Tonia Davis and Ada Chiaghana will oversee for Higher Ground.

“I am thrilled to continue my creative journey with Tracey, Andy and the wonderful team at Netflix and to find a home here at the place with so many of my favorite shows,” Hicks said. “And I absolutely love that I now get to work with the folks at Higher Ground. Putting the voices of Black women on the screen is so important to me and I can’t think of a better team to do it with.”

“Regina’s shows always feel authentic and relatable,” Netflix head of comedy Tracey Pakosta said. “She’s an amazing writer and producer who’s given audiences laugh-out-loud moments mixed with a lot of heart and humanity for years. I can’t wait for her to expand on her work at Netflix, and I’m especially looking forward to this first project with Higher Ground.”

“The Upshaws” stars Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Khali Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis and Journey Christine. It was previously renewed for a second season.