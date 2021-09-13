USA Network Sets Live TV-Shopping Competition Series ‘America’s Big Deal’ From HSN Vet Joy Mangano

USA Network has lined up a “Shark Tank”-style competition series for entrepreneurs, with winners decided by which company makes the most sales during the live broadcast.

Titled “America’s Big Deal,” the series hails from Miracle Mop inventor Joy Mangano and will be hosted by “Access Hollywood’s” Scott Evans, the NBCUniversal cable network announced Monday.

Per NBCUniversal, “Each week entrepreneurs will take the stage for a three-minute product pitch and the person with the most live sales throughout the episode will win the chance to strike a life-changing deal with one of the show’s retail giants.”

The project integrates NBCUniversal’s e-commerce strategy, with product sales being conducted via the company’s One Platform Commerce service. Viewers will be prompted with an on-screen code to scan in order to purchase the projects featured. Whichever entrepreneur makes the most sales during the episode will field offers from the “retail titans” who will make up the show’s panel. Individual panelists have not yet been announced.

In addition to Mangano, executive producers on the series include DIGA Studios’ Tony DiSanto, Nick Rigg, Shawn Strickland and showrunner Alison Holloway.

Mangano, who launched her career with the self-wringing Miracle Mop in the 1990s, was one of the early TV retail success stories, having appeared on both QVC and HSN. She was portrayed on screen by Jennifer Lawrence in the 2015 film “Joy” from director David O. Russell.