USC, NYU Lead in 2020 Student Academy Awards

USC led all schools with four winners at the 47th Student Academy Awards, the Academy announced on Tuesday. NYU was second with three winners, while the Rhode Island School of Design, the School of Visual Arts and Ringling College of Art & Design each won one award.

The Academy will announce the level of each award — gold, silver or bronze — at a virtual ceremony on Oct. 21. All winning films, regardless of level, qualify for the Academy Award in the Best Live Action Short, Best Animated Short or Best Documentary Short category.

Among international schools, the winners came from Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg in Germany, Westerdals Institute of Film and Media in Norway, Centro de Capacitación Cinematográfica in Mexico, Institut des Arts de Diffusion in Belgium and Baltic Film & Media School, Tallinn University in Estonia. It was the first Student Oscar win for the Belgian and Estonian schools.

Also Read: Oscars Set New Inclusion and Diversity Standards for Best Picture Eligibility

The winners were chosen from among 1,474 entries made by 207 domestic and 121 international schools.

The winners, listed alphabetically:

Alternative/Experimental (Domestic and International Film Schools)

Curry Sicong Tian, “Simulacra,” University of Southern California

Animation (Domestic Film Schools)

Pilar Garcia-Fernandezsesma, “Ciervo,” Rhode Island School of Design

Daniela Dwek, Maya Mendonca and Chrisy Baek, “Hamsa,” School of Visual Arts

Kate Namowicz and Skyler Porras, “Mime Your Manners,” Ringling College of Art & Design

Animation (International Film Schools)

Pascal Schelbli, “The Beauty,” Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg (Germany)

Documentary (Domestic Film Schools)

Allison A. Waite, “The Dope Years: The Story of Latasha Harlins,” University of Southern California

Laura Zéphirin, “Making Waves,” New York University

Yucong Chen, “Unfinished Lives,” University of Southern California

Documentary (International Film Schools)

Maren Klakegg, “Dear Father…,” Westerdals Institute of Film and Media, Kristiania University College (Norway)

Narrative (Domestic Film Schools)

Karishma Dube, “Bittu,” New York University

Rommel Villa Barriga, “Sweet Potatoes,” University of Southern California

Talia Smith, “Umama,” New York University

Narrative (International Film Schools)

Percival Argüero Mendoza, “Crescendo,” Centro de Capacitación Cinematográfica (Mexico)

Marie Mc Court, “I Was Still There When You Left Me,” Institut des Arts de Diffusion (Belgium)

German Golub, “My Dear Corpses,” Baltic Film & Media School, Tallinn University (Estonia)