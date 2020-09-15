USC, NYU Lead in 2020 Student Academy Awards

Foreign Student Oscars go to filmmakers from Germany, Norway, Mexico, Belgium and Estonia
Steve Pond | September 15, 2020 @ 2:24 PM
Last Updated: September 15, 2020 @ 3:03 PM
2019 Student Academy Awards / AMPAS
USC led all schools with four winners at the 47th Student Academy Awards, the Academy announced on Tuesday. NYU was second with three winners, while the Rhode Island School of Design, the School of Visual Arts and Ringling College of Art & Design each won one award.
The Academy will announce the level of each award — gold, silver or bronze — at a virtual ceremony on Oct. 21. All winning films, regardless of level, qualify for the Academy Award in the Best Live Action Short, Best Animated Short or Best Documentary Short category.
Among international schools, the winners came from Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg in Germany, Westerdals Institute of Film and Media in Norway, Centro de Capacitación Cinematográfica in Mexico, Institut des Arts de Diffusion in Belgium and Baltic Film & Media School, Tallinn University in Estonia. It was the first Student Oscar win for the Belgian and Estonian schools.
The winners were chosen from among 1,474 entries made by 207 domestic and 121 international schools.
The winners, listed alphabetically:
Alternative/Experimental (Domestic and International Film Schools)
Curry Sicong Tian, “Simulacra,” University of Southern California
Animation (Domestic Film Schools)
Pilar Garcia-Fernandezsesma, “Ciervo,” Rhode Island School of Design
Daniela Dwek, Maya Mendonca and Chrisy Baek, “Hamsa,” School of Visual Arts
Kate Namowicz and Skyler Porras, “Mime Your Manners,” Ringling College of Art & Design
Animation (International Film Schools)
Pascal Schelbli, “The Beauty,” Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg (Germany)
Documentary (Domestic Film Schools)
Allison A. Waite, “The Dope Years: The Story of Latasha Harlins,” University of Southern California
Laura Zéphirin, “Making Waves,” New York University
Yucong Chen, “Unfinished Lives,” University of Southern California
Documentary (International Film Schools)
Maren Klakegg, “Dear Father…,” Westerdals Institute of Film and Media, Kristiania University College (Norway)
Narrative (Domestic Film Schools)
Karishma Dube, “Bittu,” New York University
Rommel Villa Barriga, “Sweet Potatoes,” University of Southern California
Talia Smith, “Umama,” New York University
Narrative (International Film Schools)
Percival Argüero Mendoza, “Crescendo,” Centro de Capacitación Cinematográfica (Mexico)
Marie Mc Court, “I Was Still There When You Left Me,” Institut des Arts de Diffusion (Belgium)
German Golub, “My Dear Corpses,” Baltic Film & Media School, Tallinn University (Estonia)
