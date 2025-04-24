‘Usher: Rendezvous in Paris’ to Land on BET+ in May

Usher’s concert film “Usher: Rendezvous in Paris” is set to stream exclusively on BET+ on May 8.

The film, which will feature footage from the Grammy award-winner’s eight-concert performance in Paris, during Paris Fashion Week at La Seine Musicale, was directed by Anthony Mandler. It’s set to feature musical hits from Usher’s 30-year-long career, including “My Boo,” “Yeah!” and more.

“I’m happy to be partnering with BET+ to bring the celebration of my 30-year career to you, the fans, to enjoy from the comfort of your homes,” Usher said in a statement.

In addition to never-before-seen clips from the concert, the film will also provide watchers with a “glimpse inside life beyond the stage” for the longtime musician.

“’Usher: Rendezvous in Paris’ is more than a concert film—it’s a cultural moment that reflects the kind of bold, high-impact storytelling our audience expects from BET+. We’re proud to partner with USHER and Sony Music Vision to deliver a cinematic event that centers Black excellence, artistry, and innovation,” EVP and General Manager of BET+ Jason Harvey said of the movie.

“’Usher: Rendezvous in Pari” is by and directed by Mandler, and is a production of Arcovision, Kingdom Films, and Laffitte Group Productions in association with HarbourView Media Group.

The film is produced by Anthony Mandler, Usher Raymond, and Ron Laffitte. Executive Producers for Kingdom Films are Aakomon Jones and Angelo Gopee. Executive Producer for Arcovision is Kwesi Collisson. Executive Producers for Sony Music are Tom Mackay, Richard Story, and Krista Wegener. The project was co-financed by LMG Management LLC, Brand Usher LLC, and Harbour View Equity Partners. Sony Music Vision is the distributor.







