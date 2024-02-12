Did you hear about the Usher performance that took place during the Kansas City Chiefs versus the San Francisco 49ers game?

No, but seriously, Usher Raymond hit the stage during this year’s Apple Music halftime show for Super Bowl LVIII, and let’s just say, there might have been more fans interested in seeing the multiple Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter sing some of the biggest tracks from his catalogue than watching the game.

He went back to the hits from his smash-hit 2001 album “8701” and 2004’s Grammy-winning “Confessions,” while also tackling more recent hits — all with help from guest stars Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Lil’ Jon and Ludacris.

Usher Full Halftime Show Performance at the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/5AGdbQRS4n — Craig R. Brittain (@RealBrittain) February 12, 2024

While he previously didn’t reveal any details about what tracks he’d perform, he told Andscape’s Kelley Carter during a “Good Morning America” interview that he would be honoring Black artists who paved the way for him.

“I think about what our country has kind of represented for Black artists having to at some point go through kitchens to even to be able to perform for an audience,” Raymond said.

And if you were more concerned with the actual teams playing, no need to worry, TheWrap has an entire list of all the songs Usher performed. See all the songs Usher performed below.

Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show playlist: