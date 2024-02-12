Usher Sweats and Skates His Way Through Nostalgia-Fueled Super Bowl Halftime Show

Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Lil’ Jon and Ludacris joined the performer onstage

Usher performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Usher Raymond’s Super Bowl LVIII halftime show performance was pretty much a second opportunity for those who didn’t get to attend his Las Vegas residency, and the eight-time Grammy-winner did not let fans down. The set was packed with fan favorites from his decades-long career, and featured surprise appearances by Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Lil’ Jon and Ludacris.

While he previously didn’t reveal any details about what tracks he’d perform, he told Andscape’s Kelley Carter during a “Good Morning America” interview that he will honoring Black artists who paved the way for him.

“I think about what our country has kind of represented for Black artists having to at some point go through kitchens to even to be able to perform for an audience, but they had to leave through that same door, fear for their lives as they went to the next state to do the same thing,” Raymond said. “So I’m coming through the front door with this one.”

The singer-songwriter hit the Super Bowl stage, performing some of his most notable tracks, including “Superstar,” “My Boo” and more. While the sweat came early, he barreled through the setlist like a pro, at one point donning roller skates and seamlessly weaving from guest artist to guest artist.

The show culminated with Lil’ Jon showing up in the crowd for “Turn Down for What,” which then moved into Usher’s most famous song “Yeah!” for which Ludacris joined in. Despite some sound mix issues early on, the response was largely positive, especially as the performance got to its second half.

Here’s what people had to say about it.

