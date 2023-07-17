A multi-episode docuseries following the United States Women’s National Team’s World Cup journey will premiere globally on Netflix this fall.

The series will highlight players and coaches of the USWNT, giving an inside look at the most-decorated team in soccer history. Themes include the pressure athletes face, the euphoria of success, the joy, hardships and more of the sport. The doc will also cover issues like equal pay, motherhood, LGBTQ+ rights, racial diversity and family.

The narrative will trace the preparation — both individual and group — for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, paying homage to the players that came before those currently on the roster.

Veteran champions like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapino, who recently announced her retirement from the sport at the end of the year, as well as rising stars like 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson will be featured in the docuseries. US Women’s World Cup Team first-timers Sofia Huerta, Lynn Williams and Kristie Mewis will also contribute. Additional names will be announced at a later date.

Last week, the U.S. Women’s National Team was awarded with the ESPYs’ Arthur Ashe Courage Award for their strength and determination in fighting for pay parity in soccer. Max produced “LFG,” a documentary specifically focused on the process of winning equal pay, featuring Becky Saurbrunn, Christen Press, Megan Rapinoe, Kelley O’Hara, Samantha Mewis and Jessica McDonald.

The series, which is currently in production in New Zealand and Australia, is a co-production with Time Studios, Words + Pictures, and Togethxr. Rebecca Gitlitz (“30 for 30 Shorts,” “2012 Summer Olympics”) directs the series and executive produces for Time Studios.

The show is also executive produced by Emmy award winner Connor Schell (“The Last Dance,” “OJ: Made in America,” “30 for 30”) with Mike Beck, Alexa Conway, Libby Geist, Rebecca Gitlitz, Ian Orefice, Jamie Patricof and Jessica Sherif. Marie Margolius and Nick Eisenburg produce.