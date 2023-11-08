Netflix will release a docuseries about the U.S. Women’s World Cup team, titled “Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team,” in December.

The four-episode series lands on Netflix Dec. 12 and showcases the U.S. Women’s National Team’s 2023 World Cup journey. The series is a coproduction with Time Studios and Words + Pictures in association with FIFA.

According to the series logline: “The all-access sports series will allow audiences to intimately follow the U.S. Women’s National Team’s players and coaches and reveal an inside look at the most decorated team in soccer history. Viewers will get a first-hand look at the pressure, the euphoria, the joy and the hardships that these world-class athletes experience as they strive to capture their third World Cup title in a row. Issues ranging from injury, criticism and doubt, equal pay and upholding legacies are all brought to light as the narrative unfolds.”

In addition to personal and team preparation for the 2023 FIFA World Cup, the docuseries will also highlight how this team stands on the shoulders of those who played before them as well as how they continue to carry forward the legacy of shattering glass ceilings in sports and fighting for pay equity.

The series will include veteran champions like Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan; 18-year-old rising star Alyssa Thompson, who got called up to the squad from Angel City FC right before her senior prom; as well as U.S. Women’s World Cup team first-timers Savannah DeMelo, Lynn Williams and Kristie Mewis.

Directed by two-time Emmy Award winner, Time Studios head of sports and executive producer Rebecca Gitlitz (“30 for 30 Shorts,” “2012 Summer Olympics”), the docuseries is produced by Marie Margolius.

Executive producers include Connor Schell (“The Last Dance,” “OJ: Made in America,” “30 for 30”) with Mike Beck, Alexa Conway, Libby Geist, Rebecca Gitlitz, Ian Orefice, Jamie Patricof and Jessica Sherif.

All four episodes of “Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team” arrive on Netflix on Dec. 12.