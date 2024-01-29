UTA and A24 Team Up on Scripted and Unscripted TV Projects

United Talent Agency (UTA) and A24 are partnering to develop premium scripted and unscripted television projects, the agency and distributor jointly announced Monday. The partnership falls under UTA’s Civic Center Media banner.

Launched in 2018, Civic Center Media aims to foster creative talent and develop compelling content for the small screen. The partnership with indie film and TV heavyweight A24 will give Civic Center Media expanded resources for financing and producing new series.

Known for backing award-winning critical darlings like “Euphoria” on HBO and “Beef” on Netflix, A24 boasts an esteemed brand and original perspective that aligned with UTA’s goals for the partnership.

“We are excited to partner with A24,” UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer said in a statement. “Their brand stands for quality and originality, and we believe the Civic Center Media collaboration will provide a great experience for writers, actors, directors and IP holders.”

Civic Center Media currently has several high-profile projects nearing completion under its banner, including season 2 of Amazon’s “The Terminal List” starring Chris Pratt and a prequel series with Taylor Kitsch. Hulu’s Emmy-winning “The Great” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” also released under the Civic Center label, in association with studio MRC.

The new A24 partnership will develop shows with talent from all agencies, not just UTA. Similarly, both companies stressed that UTA will continue selling projects to all studios, and A24 will continue its development and acquisitions from across the talent agency landscape.

Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.