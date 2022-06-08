UTA Acquires Analytics Firm MediaHound

UTA has acquired software and data analytics company MediaHound, the agency announced on Wednesday.

UTA IQ – the agency’s research, data analytics and digital strategy division – will utilize MediaHound’s technology, which includes The Entertainment Graph, a deep database of film and television content and talent that has been used by leading studios, streamers and agencies to produce actionable insights and fuel user recommendation engines.

MediaHound and its team of engineers and product developers will become part of UTA IQ.

“Although Talent and creativity remain the coin of the realm, data aligned with strong insights is also a critical tool for our colleagues and clients,” Jeremy Zimmer, UTA CEO said in a statement. “Today’s acquisition is a strong addition to the potency of our capabilities in this space.”

Joe Kessler, Partner and Global Head of UTA IQ added: “Since the launch of UTA IQ in 2018, our team has been synthesizing information from multiple sources to create unique tools and insights for our clients and agents, and along the way we became aware of the impressive products and services MediaHound offers the industry. Now that we can combine MediaHound’s capabilities with ours, we can exponentially expand and hasten UTA’s ability to navigate multiple layers of data to support critical client transactions and provide insights to inform their strategies.”

Addison McCaleb, CEO and founder of MediaHound added: “In UTA, we found a partner that shares our vision and ideals about the growing value and impact of data-driven software solutions in entertainment and media. We could not be happier than to move into the next phase of our evolution as part of such a dynamic, visionary company.”

MediaHound also operates two consumer websites, “Autum” and “Date Night,” that help streaming consumers select content that will appeal to them based on their preferences and prior viewership.

Qualia Legacy Advisors was MediaHound’s financial advisor for the deal.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.