UTA Promotes 26 Staffers to Partner Across 15 Divisions

United Talent Agency has promoted 26 staffers to partner, representing more than 15 divisions and corporate functions, the agency announced on Tuesday.

The promotions marks the largest partner class announced in UTA’s 31-year history.

“As UTA has grown, these colleagues’ leadership, hard work, mentorship and dedication helps push our business forward every day,” UTA co-president David Kramer said in a statement to TheWrap. “This partner class encompasses a wide range of expertise and backgrounds and reflects our commitment to providing clients with best-in-class representation and resources across all areas of the company.”

The new partners include agents and executives from UTA’s motion picture literary and talent groups, unscripted television, ventures, production arts, sports, MediaLink, media rights, UTA Speakers, digital talent, UTA IQ, and music, as well as corporate functions such as legal and human resources.

The list of the newest UTA partners announced today are:

David Anderson- MediaLink

Robert Arakelian- Production Arts

Natasha Bolouki- Unscripted Television

Rob Carlson-Motion Picture Literary

David Evenchick- UTA Speakers

Mike “G” Guirguis- Music

Julian Jacobs-MediaLink

Joe Kessler- UTA IQ

Andrew Lear- Unscripted Television

Fara Leff- Klutch Sports Group

Jbeau Lewis-Music

Jenny Maryasis- Motion Picture Literary

Matthew Morgan- Music

Raina Penchansky-Digital Brand Architects

Jason Richman- Media Rights

Laura Roenick-Human Resources

Michael Rubi- Production Arts

Scott Schachter-Talent

Phil Voss- Legal

Matt Waldstein- Business Affairs

Toni Wallace-Music

Sam Wick- Ventures

Ruth-Ann Wynter- Human Resources

The class includes three recently announced partners with Stefanie Liquori as General Counsel, Carmen Bona as Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer and Richard Siklos as Chief Communications Officer. Over forty percent of the 26 new partners from 2022 identify as women or people of color.