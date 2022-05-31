UTA Promotes 26 Staffers to Partner Across 15 Divisions

United Talent Agency has promoted 26 staffers to partner, representing more than 15 divisions and corporate functions, the agency announced on Tuesday.
The promotions marks the largest partner class announced in UTA’s 31-year history.
“As UTA has grown, these colleagues’ leadership, hard work, mentorship and dedication helps push our business forward every day,” UTA co-president David Kramer said in a statement to TheWrap. “This partner class encompasses a wide range of expertise and backgrounds and reflects our commitment to providing clients with best-in-class representation and resources across all areas of the company.”
The new partners include agents and executives from UTA’s motion picture literary and talent groups, unscripted television, ventures, production arts, sports, MediaLink, media rights, UTA Speakers, digital talent, UTA IQ, and music, as well as corporate functions such as legal and human resources.
The list of the newest UTA partners announced today are:
- David Anderson- MediaLink
- Robert Arakelian- Production Arts
- Natasha Bolouki- Unscripted Television
- Rob Carlson-Motion Picture Literary
- David Evenchick- UTA Speakers
- Mike “G” Guirguis- Music
- Julian Jacobs-MediaLink
- Joe Kessler- UTA IQ
- Andrew Lear- Unscripted Television
- Fara Leff- Klutch Sports Group
- Jbeau Lewis-Music
- Jenny Maryasis- Motion Picture Literary
- Matthew Morgan- Music
- Raina Penchansky-Digital Brand Architects
- Jason Richman- Media Rights
- Laura Roenick-Human Resources
- Michael Rubi- Production Arts
- Scott Schachter-Talent
- Phil Voss- Legal
- Matt Waldstein- Business Affairs
- Toni Wallace-Music
- Sam Wick- Ventures
- Ruth-Ann Wynter- Human Resources
The class includes three recently announced partners with Stefanie Liquori as General Counsel, Carmen Bona as Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer and Richard Siklos as Chief Communications Officer. Over forty percent of the 26 new partners from 2022 identify as women or people of color.