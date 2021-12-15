UTA Acquires Michael Kassan’s MediaLink

United Talent Agency announced late Thursday that it has acquired MediaLink, the UK-based marketing and strategic advisory firm founded by Michael Kassan. UTA acquired MediaLink from the UK’s Ascential PLC.

As part of the acquisition, Kassan will join UTA as a partner while continuing to serve as MediaLink’s CEO; MedliaLink will retain its full organization of more than 150 employees, and UTA said Thursday that it expects to ramp up hiring in the near future. In addition, UTA marketing will now become a division of MediaLink, rebranded as UTA Entertainment & Culture Marketing. UTA Marketing bosses David Anderson and Julian Jacobs will join MediaLink’s leadership team.

“We have watched Michael Kassan steadfastly build his company over the years. What seemed at first to be an amazing one-man band has become a first-class, global consulting firm with powerful colleagues, deep expertise and unparalleled relationships,” UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer said in a statement.

“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to welcome Michael and his team to UTA. I know UTA will benefit from their insights, relationships and expertise. And, this acquisition is a clear signal that UTA sees its work at the intersection of entertainment, brands and marketing as a core pillar of the future growth opportunities we are able to provide for our clients,” Zimmer continued.

“The combination of UTA and MediaLink creates an unparalleled offering operating where strategy, culture, entertainment, marketing and technology intersect. We will optimize our complementary strengths to the benefit of our clients and exponentially expand the opportunities available to them,” Kassan said in a statement.

“What’s more, MediaLink will be deeply immersed in a creator culture represented by UTA – one that pivots on entrepreneurship and an unwavering passion for artists, entertainment and media. Our two companies operate at the same intersection and share the same vision. It’s a perfect fit,” Kassan continued.

Founded in 2003, MediaLink keep its offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and London. UTA was advised on the deal by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and PWC. Michael Kassan was advised on the deal by Michelman & Robinson.